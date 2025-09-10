Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A3EE4M | ISIN: IE000LK2BOB4 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.09.25 | 16:38
2,075 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.09.2025 15:27 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc 

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc 
10-Sep-2025 / 13:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap27 
 
  
 
FORM 8.3 
 
  
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
  
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
 
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
  
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
  
 
                                                 The Vanguard Group, 
 a.           Full name of discloser                               Inc. 
 
 b.           Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1 
  (a) 
                                                   
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
 c.           Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates 
                                                 Mural Oncology plc 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
 
 d.          If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify   
  identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
 
 e.           Date position held/dealing undertaken 
                                                 09 September 2025 
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
 
 
 f.            In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures 
  in respect of any other party to the offer?                          No 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2) 

Class of relevant security                        USD0.01 ordinary shares 
(Note 3) 
 
 
                                     Interests        Short positions 
  
 
                                   Number    %      Number    % 
 
 1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled              771,283   4.47%             
 
 2. Cash-settled derivatives                                              
 
 3. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to                           
  purchase/ sell 
 
Total                                   771,283   4.47%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale 
                                          Price per unit 
Class of relevant security             Number of securities    (Note 5) 
                 
 
USD0.01 ordinary shares       Sale         48             2.08 USD

Ap29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Class of   Product   Nature of dealing                           Number of  Price 
relevant   description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a reference  per unit 
security   e.g. CFD  long/ short position                         securities (Note 5) 
                                                (Note 6)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product                    of      Exercise Type        Option 
Class of   description e.g. Writing, purchasing,     securities  price  e.g.   Expiry  money 
relevant   call       selling, varying       to which   per   American, date   paid/ 
security   option      etc.             option    unit   European      received per unit 
                              relates        etc. 
                        (Note 6)

(ii) Exercise 

Class of    Product    Exercising/           Exercise 
relevant    description  exercised   Number of     price per 
security    e.g. call   against    securities    unit 
        option                     (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3) 

Class of        Nature of dealing             Price per unit (if 
relevant        e.g. subscription,     Details    applicable) 
security        conversion, exercise            (Note 5) 
 
 
 Not Applicable

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
 none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 
 none

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?     No 
Date of disclosure     10 September 2025 
 
Contact name        Shawn Acker 
 
Telephone number      001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Mural Oncology plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 401476 
EQS News ID:  2195818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2025 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
