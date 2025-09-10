Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGSL | ISIN: NL0009805522 | Ticker-Symbol: YDX
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 17:01
82,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NEBIUS GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEBIUS GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5082,5017:02
81,5082,0017:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEBIUS GROUP
NEBIUS GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEBIUS GROUP NV82,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.