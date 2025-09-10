Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:36 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambassador Martina Strong Appointed Bechtel Region President for Central Europe and the Middle East

Veteran U.S. diplomat brings nearly three decades of international experience to Bechtel

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced the appointment of Ambassador Martina Strong as Region President for Central Europe and the Middle East. Strong most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates following a nearly 30-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service.

bechtel.com.

"Martina's combination of diplomatic skill and strategic leadership will be vital in advancing Bechtel's priorities across Central Europe and the Middle East," said Justin Siberell, President of Regions & Government Affairs at Bechtel. "In this new role, Martina will focus on fostering collaboration, strengthening governmental relationships, supporting Bechtel's current projects, and facilitating the pursuit of new business in the region."

During her diplomatic career, Strong advanced U.S. policy and commercial interests in senior roles across the Middle East and Europe. She served as Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia and held leadership posts in Bulgaria, Iraq (Baghdad and Basrah), Poland, the Czech Republic, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France. Earlier in her career, she was a Director on the National Security Council at the White House.

Strong holds an M.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. in mathematics and political science from Southern Methodist University. She will be based in Bechtel's London office.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Contact: Luke Miller | lkmiller@bechtel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326556/New_BECHTEL_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ambassador-martina-strong-appointed-bechtel-region-president-for-central-europe-and-the-middle-east-302552623.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.