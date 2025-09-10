From AI to Climate Tech, 27 Nasscom DeepTech Startups Begin a Journey of Learning & Partnership in the U.S. with InnoTrek 2025

Startups from cybersecurity, semiconductors, Agentic AI to LegalTech to showcase their solutions across San Francisco, Dallas, and New York

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS and NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasscom's DeepTech startups takes the spotlight this month as 27 ventures embark on InnoTrek 2025 - USA, a two-week immersion program designed to foster exploration, learning, partnership, and exchange between Indian innovators and the U.S. technology landscape.

Running from September 8-19, the program unfolds across San Francisco, Dallas, and New York, offering most promising technology ventures an opportunity to engage with global peers, universities, enterprises, and accelerators. The focus is on learning from diverse innovation ecosystems, forging partnerships, exchanging ideas, and building collaborative understanding across disciplines ranging from AI to Climate Tech.

Speaking about the program,Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said, "InnoTrek is all about discovery, dialogue, and co-learning. As we build our deep technology capabilities, it is important to immerse in other innovation cultures, forge meaningful partnerships, share our perspectives, and bring back learnings that enrich this growing DeepTech ecosystem. Earlier this year, we hosted InnoTrek Middle East, engaging in strategic co-learning sessions across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The program underscores both the sophistication and the global relevance of our DeepTech ecosystem, connecting founders with diverse hubs of product innovation and ideas worldwide."

The 2025 cohort reflects the breadth of DeepTech innovation. Featured startups include:

Beagle Security offers AI-powered automated penetration testing that simulates real-world attacks and uncovers vulnerabilities early. It provides actionable remediation to help businesses stay secure, compliant, and ahead of evolving cyber threats.

bluCursor Infotech is an AI-first technology company building intelligent solutions in computer vision, automation and analytics to help global enterprises drive innovation and make smarter decisions. The startup offers cutting-edge vision AI that delivers accurate, real-time video insights with minimal latency - transforming surveillance into smart, automated and scalable solution.

Dave AI offers vertical AI platform that combines SLM-powered agents, virtual avatars, and microbots to automate sales, service, and customer interaction workflows for dealerships, OEMs, and EV brands in the U.S. auto industry.

DgVerse is a decentralized credentialing platform enabling organizations to issue, manage, and verify tamper-proof digital certificates as NFTs and SBTs-ensuring global verifiability, authenticity, and secure ownership using DLT. It turns credentials into verifiable NFTs/SBTs with embedded DIDs-making them tamper-proof, secure, globally verifiable, and easy to issue and manage with a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

Edgeble AI is building a self-learning Edge AI platform combining runtime, and silicon to make global edge deployments adaptive, autonomous, and agentic.

Eigenlytics Data Solutions is setting new standards of Intelligent Document Processing with SaaS offering DocEye, which recognises and extracts data, analyses and takes appropriate call to action to automate document (digital & physical) driven operations. 'DocEye' not only recognises document and extracts information, but it also analyses and takes appropriate call to action in order to automated document (digital & physical) driven business operations.

Faclon Labs calls themselves as the operating system for the physical world, adding a layer of AI on the top of manufacturing infra, helping them achieve operational excellence. It blends deeptech AI, IoT, and no-code deployment with robust IT-OT integration, prebuilt ML/GenAI assets, turnkey implementation, cybersecurity, and domain consulting, offering end-to-end digital transformation with rapid time-to-value.

Immverse Innovations democratises one to one learning to millions to learn directly from source material/author with GenAI in multilingual multimodal Foundational AI model.

IntelleWings is an AI-powered AML/CFT compliance platform helping financial institutions detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. They serve 200+ clients globally, offering modular, secure, and regulator-ready solutions. IntelleWings uniquely combines proprietary global screening data, advanced AI anomaly detection, vernacular adverse media coverage, and explainable AI, reducing false positives by 77% and false negatives by 90%, ensuring compliance accuracy.

INTENTBI is the world's first prompt-free Business Intelligence tool that turns raw data into dashboards, forecasts, and insights in seconds, without any queries or technical steps. The Foundational Generative AI startup enables business users with deep data analysis without the need of prompts, queries or analyst help.

Is Going Online is a retail tech startup that does 3D catalogue and management. Its ecosystem consists of a 3D scanning station, cloud-based media rendering and cataloguing solution. The company helps manufacturers and e-commerce sellers digitize physical products into smart 3D assets leveraging their AI-powered scanner and SaaS tools.

LiaPlus AI provides AI Employees for customer support who speak 18+ languages, handle post-call actions, boost sales, and cut manual work. The startup offers voice-first AI with proprietary datasets, custom training for each client, secure on-premises deployment, and 6000+ app integrations-ensuring data privacy, accuracy, and scalable support for B2B enterprises.

Pazo leverages AI to turn store photos into instant VM compliance checks, eliminating manual follow-ups and ensuring perfect execution across all stores. Pazo's AI verifies retail compliance in seconds. Designed for frontline simplicity with HQ visibility, they transform VM from cost centre to profit driver with measurable ROI.

Perpetuuiti Technosoft empowers businesses with AI-driven resilience to cut costs, reduce recovery time, and ensure seamless business operations. Perpetuuiti's AI-powered Operational Resilience Platform helps nations and enterprises reduce RTOs by 80% and costs by 50%, securing critical infrastructure against IT failures and cyber threats-strengthening the digital backbone of economies.

PrivaSapien delivers full-stack AI TRiSM with advanced privacy, security, and governance tools for safe, compliant, and responsible AI adoption. The company offers the world's first full-stack AI TRiSM platform covering end-to-end 'data in use' privacy, security, and governance- uniting PETs, PPML, and Responsible AI (RAI) to enable safe, compliant, and ethical AI deployment at scale.

Quanfluence empowers industries to exceed conventional computational limits with quantum and quantum-inspired photonic hardware. The company delivers faster, energy-efficient solutions to complex optimization problems using photonic quantum technologies. They work alongside AI, unlocking hard decisions, accelerating inference, and enhancing precision and data-driven outcomes.

Quoqo Technologies is a LegalTech startup that streamlines complex contract workflows using AI-driven comparison, clause-level insights, and risk scoring to close deals faster. Their AI-powered negotiation engine DealFast blends semantic diffing, clause intelligence, heatmaps, and risk scoring to flag material changes instantly, cutting review time by up to 90% while boosting compliance confidence.

Saptang Labs delivers unified, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to detect, neutralize, and prevent modern threats. Their complete security stack covers app, bot, credential, dark web, and domain monitoring, with 24/7 expert response and protection.

Spontaine is a 'data-to-explainable AI' platform that unifies fragmented data for mid-market businesses, delivering actionable insights and scalable agentic AI in just weeks.

Staqu Technologies transforms existing CCTVs into AI-powered intelligence, trusted by police forces in 11 states and over 90 enterprises for security, safety, and retail insights. The solution requires no new hardware, is globally benchmarked and scalable, and is the first ONVIF-compliant VMS with real-time video analytics-offering 85+ on-the-go safety and security insights, along with an integrated GPT model that lets users 'chat with their camera.

SuperBryn AI enables voice bots to run safely in production by monitoring every call, testing changes, and auto-correcting issues to reduce cost and errors. As the only voice-AI layer that closes the loop, its A/B-tests fixes and automatically updates prompts and model routing-allowing agents to self-improve without constant human tuning.

Trench Security is an AI-enabled SOC platform delivering 24x7 threat monitoring at twice the performance and half the cost. Its multi-agent AI autonomously investigates alerts from security tools with human analyst reinforcement, while offering customer-controlled tuning and training-ensuring context-driven precision in security operations.

VITT AI is an AI Companion for sales team, offering real-time, in meeting, guidance and automation to boost conversions, productivity, and compliance. Unlike post-meeting analytics/notes tools, VITT provides real-time intelligence during live voice, video, and in-person interactions. Built on open-source models, it supports SaaS and on-prem deployments-ensuring flexibility, control, and compliance.

Waanee AI boosts CSAT 25% with 24/7 support, improves first-call resolution, cuts wait times, and reduces costs 30% via automation and agent efficiency. Its cloud-agnostic, agentic CX platform boosts revenue and slashes complexity.

Wundrsight Health builds XR-based digital therapeutics for immersive, evidence-based mental healthcare that improves patient outcomes and therapy adherence. Wundrsight delivers immersive, evidence-based therapy via XR, boosting patient adherence 3x and therapist efficiency 30%, with EHR-integrated, scalable deployment.

Xane AI transforms product interaction with AI powered camera and voice system for customer experience & retention. Xane AI's proprietary platform uses computer vision and NLP to turn any device into a smart, self-explaining system with more than 98% accuracy, real-time camera-based support, multilingual help, and deep OEM integration - far beyond chatbots or PDFs.

Zero Carbon One is an AI and blockchain-powered platform for GHG audits, ESG reporting & carbon credits that helps businesses decarbonize and boost sustainability impact. Zero Carbon One uniquely combines AI, blockchain, and climate modelling to deliver end-to-end automation of GHG accounting, ESG reporting, and carbon credit generation-ensuring accuracy, compliance, and impact for hard-to-abate sectors.

