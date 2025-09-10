Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 14:11
193,72 Euro
+0,47 % +0,90
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,60192,0017:02
191,46192,0817:02
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 FedEx Cares Report: Special Shipments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Panda Express takes flight: company's first round-trip panda transport

FedEx made history with its first-ever round-trip donated flight operation for panda conservation. We transported Zoo Atlanta's beloved pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun to China and returned with two-year-old pandas Qing Bao and Bao Li who are making a new home at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The "Panda Express" Boeing 777 was equipped to ensure the comfort of the Smithsonian's National
Zoo pandas during their journey with custom-built enclosures for the pandas, along with the presence of animal care specialists and veterinarians.

The new arrivals to the Smithsonian will serve as ambassadors for their species, raising awareness about the threats they face in the wild and the importance of protecting their habitat.

Save the Chimps art exhibition raises $45,000 for conservation

Chimps from the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, created artwork that raised $45,000 at Art Expo NY. FedEx donated shipping services for 16 framed canvases as part of the annual expo, which collaborated with celebrity guests, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, to raise awareness. Save the Chimps provides care for over 220 chimps retired from laboratories, entertainment, pet trade, and roadside zoos.

We hope these paintings will raise much-needed funds for Save the Chimps' sanctuary and deepen people's appreciation of these intelligent apes.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

FedEx delivers fossil collection for climate research

FedEx transported a valuable plant fossil collection from Yale Peabody Museum to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History. Dating back 50-66 million years, these specimens document Earth's ancient warmer climate and now enhance the world's largest plant fossil archive. This transfer enables scientists to study historical climate patterns and ecosystem changes, providing crucial insights for addressing today's environmental challenges.

Learn more about FedEx's commitment to delivering for good in the 2024 FedEx Cares Report.


The 'Panda Express' Boeing 777-Freighter prepares to transport pandas to their new home

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2024-fedex-cares-report-special-shipments-1071150

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
