Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd: MMA.INC Secures Landmark UFC GYM Deal as BJJLink Becomes the Engine of Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. (NYSE American:MMA) is not waiting for the fight game to evolve. It is building the infrastructure to guide it. On September 10, 2025, the company announced a major step forward in its strategic alliance with UFC GYM. At the center of the news: BJJLink.com, MMA.INC's software platform has been selected as the official technology backbone for UFC GYM's new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) franchise model.

This is a big deal. UFC GYM plans to roll out more than 45 new locations in 2025 alone, each designed as BJJ-first spaces and each running on BJJLink from day one. The first has already been sold in Florida, marking the start of a broader push that could reshape how martial arts gyms are built and scaled.

BJJLink is not just billing software. It is a full operating system for martial arts businesses. It handles scheduling, belt progression, payment processing, retail sales, lead management, and referral campaigns. For gym owners and coaches, that means less time chasing down spreadsheets and more time on the mats. For franchisees, it means predictable revenue, standardized tools, and confidence that operations can scale without losing quality. That's not all.

Building On Momentum With Solid Leadership

The announcement extends a relationship that already spans 150 UFC GYM locations worldwide through MMA.INC's Warrior Training Program subscriptions. It also rides the surge in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's popularity. The UFC itself launched a premier BJJ event series earlier this year, and the sport is expanding rapidly across international markets. By tying BJJLink to that wave, MMA.INC is positioned as more than a service provider. It has become a partner in the sport's growth.

Part of what makes MMA.INC's story compelling is the circle of influence around it. CEO Nick Langton and Chairman Vaughn Taylor both converted six-figure loans into equity, signaling long-term alignment with shareholders. Former UFC fighter and analyst Laura Sanko sits on the board, adding industry credibility. Conor McGregor remains the company's most visible backer, bringing unmatched cultural presence.

And just one day before this announcement, Donald Trump Jr. joined the team as Strategic Advisor, expanding MMA.INC's reach into media and brand building. His presence alongside McGregor and Sanko reinforces a leadership group that blends governance, cultural cachet, and operational discipline.

Rather than simply stacking names for optics, MMA.INC has assembled a leadership fabric where visibility, credibility, and execution interlock. It is a blend of celebrity and stewardship that turns influence into momentum and momentum into scale.

From Adoption to Scale

The traction shows. BJJLink has already been deployed in hundreds of academies worldwide, posting triple-digit percentage revenue growth earlier this year. UFC GYM's decision to anchor its franchise rollout on the platform is a proof point that software adoption in martial arts is not theoretical. It is happening.

The company's broader ecosystem adds to the foundation. TrainAlta brings structured training to fans. Hype creates monetization pathways for coaches and gyms. MixedMartialArts.com remains a central hub for fans and fighters alike. The common thread is infrastructure. Tools that connect the 640 million global fans of combat sports to the businesses and communities that sustain the culture.

For MMA.INC, the UFC GYM deal is not just another press release. It is an inflection point. Every new gym that opens represents a franchise running on its platform, every student that checks in becomes part of its ecosystem, and every payment processed contributes to recurring, technology-driven revenue.

It is a story about timing and positioning. As martial arts participation grows, as BJJ cements its role on the global stage, and as UFC itself prepares to enter a new media rights era in 2026, MMA.INC is right where it needs to be: behind the curtain, powering the show.

With Langton, Taylor, Sanko, McGregor, and now Trump Jr. forming a leadership team that spans operations, governance, cultural visibility, and strategic counsel, MMA.INC is building the architecture for martial arts' next phase.

Investors looking for the difference between hype and traction will find the UFC GYM agreement speaks for itself. MMA.INC has shifted from proving its software works to proving it can scale. And if 2025 is any indicator, scale is coming quickly.

