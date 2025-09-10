EQS-Ad-hoc: Aqueduct European CLO 14 Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Bond

Aqueduct European CLO 14 Designated Activity Company: NOTICE OF OCCURRENCE OF SIGNIFICANT EVENT AND/OR INSIDE INFORMATION



10-Sep-2025 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE OF OCCURRENCE OF SIGNIFICANT EVENT AND/OR INSIDE INFORMATION AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 14 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY (a designated activity company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland under registered number 784458 and having its registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin, Dublin 2, Ireland) (the "Borrower") The warehouse deed dated 23 May 2025 entered into between, among others, the Borrower, BNP Paribas as a Senior Creditor, a Mezzanine Creditor and the Administrative Agent, HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP the Collateral Manager, the Retention Holder, a Senior Creditor and a Mezzanine Creditor and a Subordinated VFN Holder, The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV Dublin Branch as the Registrar and the Collateral Administrator, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch as the Account Bank, the Custodian and the Paying Agent, and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited as the Security Trustee, dated 23 May 2025, as may be amended, restated, supplemented or modified from time to time (the "Warehouse Deed") 10 September 2025 NOTICE OF OCCURRENCE OF SIGNIFICANT EVENT AND/OR INSIDE INFORMATION Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Warehouse Deed. For the purposes of Articles 7(1)(f) and 7(1)(g) of the EU Securitisation Regulation and SECN 6.2.1(R)(6) and 6.2.1(R)(7), notice is hereby given of the occurrence of a "significant event" and/or inside information in respect of the warehouse arrangements set out in the Warehouse Deed that the Retention Holder and the Borrower are obliged to disclose to the Relevant Recipients, as further set out in the Annex hereto. This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. for and on behalf of: AQUEDUCT EUROPEAN CLO 14 DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY 10 September 2025 Enquiries: Aqueduct European CLO 14 Designated Activity Company 32 Molesworth Street Dublin 2 Ireland

Attention: The Directors Telephone: +353 1697 3200 Facsimile: +353 1697 3300 Email: mfdublin@maples.com ANNEX

HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP

N2 9 Bressenden Place

London

SW1E 5BY

United Kingdom NOTICE OF A SIGNIFICANT EVENT AND/OR INSIDE INFORMATION To: Aqueduct European CLO 14 Designated Activity Company (the "Borrower") We refer to the answer prepared by the European Commission and published on 8 August 2025 in response to Question ID 2021_5851 relating to Regulation (EU) No 2017/2402 (the "Securitisation Regulation") and the use of conditional sale agreements to season assets by an originator instead of the originator purchasing the assets and then selling the same to a securitisation SPE (the "Q&A Response"). HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP is acting as collateral manager and retention holder (in such capacity, the "Retention Holder") in respect of the warehousing transaction of the Borrower (the "Warehouse"). The Retention Holder is aware of the Q&A Response and, whilst it has seasoned assets for the Warehouse using a conditional sale agreement in line with the market practice prevailing prior to the publication of the Q&A Response, it is the Retention Holder's reasonable belief, noting there may be some uncertainty as to the regulatory interpretation of relevant provisions of the Securitisation Regulation, that it meets the requirements set out in limb (a) of the definition of "originator" in Article 2(3) of the Securitisation Regulation in respect of the Warehouse. In addition, the Retention Holder intends to put in place arrangements pursuant to which the Retention Holder will purchase assets and will sell such assets to the Borrower, conditional on such assets not defaulting during the applicable seasoning period, for the purposes of limb (b) of the definition of "originator" in Article 2(3) of the Securitisation Regulation. This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP 10 September 2025 Enquiries:

HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP

N2 9 Bressenden Place

London

SW1E 5BY

United Kingdom Attention: Simon Peatfield and Jeff Boswell Email: simon.peatfield@hpspartners.com;

jeff.boswell@hpspartners.com



End of Inside Information



10-Sep-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



