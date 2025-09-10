pixiv Inc.: pixiv Celebrates Its 18th Anniversary! Over 119 million Registered Users, With More Than 160 million Total Posted Works! Look Back On 18 Years Of pixiv With These Infographics

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, celebrated the 18th anniversary of the launch of its service on Sunday, September 10th, 2025.

pixiv18th00



Since launching the service in 2007, pixiv has gained a cumulative total of more than 119 million registered users over the past 18 years, with the cumulative total of works posted topping 160 million.Thanks to the millions of creators and fans who enjoy sharing their love of creativity on pixiv, the platform has developed into a veritable treasure trove of artistic works. pixiv extends its deep gratitude to everyone who has helped support the platform for 18 years.

Going forward, pixiv will continue to strive to build an ever-better platform where all its users can enjoy sharing creative activities together.

Total registered users top 119 million, total works posted surpass 160 million

On pixiv, users can post illustrations, manga, novels, and ugoira (animated illustrations), leave likes, comments, and reactions on each other's work, or use various forms of communication to connect with one another. The number of users active in pixiv's diverse communities has continued to grow, with the total number of registered users topping 119 million as of August 2025. In addition, pixiv allows users to connect across different regions and languages, with the number of works posted increasing by 11% over the past year, topping 160 million.

Requests submitted surpass 320 thousand

pixiv's "Requests" feature allows creators to solicit paid commissions from fans and gives fans a chance to pay creators for their work and support their creative activities. This feature was released about five years ago to unite creators and fans around themes that they enjoy, as well as further develop pixiv as an exciting space to enjoy creativity. The total number of requests has now topped 320,000, providing creators with new motivation on a daily basis.

International users now account for nearly half of all users

Originally launched in Japan, pixiv is now used in over 240 countries and regions around the world. In recent years, the number of contributions from international users has increased significantly, and today, nearly 50% of all active users use the service in languages other than Japanese. Additionally, one-third of all posts come from international users, highlighting how creators across the globe are embracing a creative life that includes pixiv.

pixiv's first logo renewal in 16 years

In January 2025, pixiv redesigned its logo for the first time in 16 years. Since its launch in 2007, pixiv has been a gathering place for creators who discover new hobbies, passions, and opportunities for connection and collaboration. The new logo, a renewal of the original after 16 years, embodies pixiv's dedication to fostering these creative possibilities and accelerating them toward a brighter future.

Press Release

Promotional Video

pixiv initiatives in the past year

In order to provide an enjoyable experience for all users, pixiv monitors user needs and constantly endeavors to develop improvements to its service.

Introduction of a feature to convert ruby notations automatically

Addition of new options to the Display settings

Addition of a new tab to the pixiv app's homepage

Introduction of a feature to filter works supporting term conversion when searching for novels on pixiv

Introduction of a discount coupon feature for requests

Introduction of the limited-time feature "myBESTpixiv2024"

Addition of a new tab to the desktop version of pixiv's homepage

Introduction of the "Logged-in users only" privacy setting

Introduction of a feature to save requests as drafts

Introduction of a feature to view request information in the pixiv app

Introduction of a feature to view all comments in one place

Introduction of the Collection Feature (Beta)

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

