10.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
CPC Wealth Management Advisor Christopher Calabro Named Among Forbes' 2025 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / CPC Wealth Management is proud to announce that Christopher Calabro, CFP®, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State for New York in 2025. This prestigious award highlights Christopher's dedication to delivering forward-thinking financial planning and investment strategies to clients across the region.

The Forbes ranking of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors born in or after 1980. Advisors are interviewed by telephone and in person to evaluate service models, investing process, experience levels and integrity. Additional factors considered include compliance record, client retention, revenues produced for their firms and assets managed. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

"I am honored to be included on this list alongside so many outstanding advisors," said Christopher Calabro, CFP®. "This recognition is a reflection of the trust my clients place in me, and it motivates me to continue building personalized financial plans that help families and individuals achieve lasting success."

Christopher founded CPC Wealth Management with a mission to deliver customized, comprehensive financial planning. His firm offers strategies across retirement planning, tax optimization, investment management, and estate planning - all designed to simplify clients' financial lives while keeping them on track toward long-term goals.

For more information about CPC Wealth Management, please visit www.cpcwealthmanagement.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Calabro, CFP®
Wealth Advisor
914-461-4993
Christopher.calabro@lpl.com

SOURCE: CPC Wealth Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cpc-wealth-management-advisor-christopher-calabro-named-among-forbes-1070047

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
