Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Arm Your Business Against Disaster: LegalMatch.com's Essential Insurance Checklist

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and the number of them being created daily is incredible. However, protecting against liability and expensive legal surprises is paramount for the success and longevity of a business.

Key insurance elements to consider when owning or launching a small business include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Mandatory Coverage: Specific insurances are required in various states (e.g., workers' compensation, unemployment, commercial auto), and noncompliance can result in expensive penalties.

  • Contractual Obligations: Certain agreements with landlords or vendors will warrant specific insurance requirements.

  • Duty to Disclose: Businesses are required to fully disclose all relevant information to insurance providers or face the possibility of coverage denial.

  • State-Specific Laws: Insurance regulations are geographically specific, and different states require different compliance.

  • Liability Protection: Businesses will need to have insurance protection against property damage, on-site injuries, etc.

"As a small business owner, many hats will be worn simultaneously. It is important to confirm legal compliance and to have the business properly insured in all necessary aspects to avoid costly mistakes," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

Small businesses interested in remaining compliant and continuing to flourish are urged to seek legal counsel to accomplish that. LegalMatch.com, the first-ever attorney-client platform, can match a business owner with an experienced insurance lawyer for free to receive expert guidance and direction.

The platform also has a large Online Law Library with articles on a multitude of legal topics, including business insurance. Small business owners can confide in LegalMatch as a trusted source for legal direction and representation.

AboutLegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact Information

Ken LaMance
LegalMatch's General Counsel
press@legalmatch.com
415-946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arm-your-business-against-disaster-legalmatch.coms-essential-ins-1071034

