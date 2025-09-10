Mass Fintech Hub Announces Programming for Boston Fintech Week 2025

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Leading up to Boston Fintech Week 2025 presented by Fintech Sandbox , Mass Fintech Hub has announced plans to host four in-person events that will connect the local and global fintech community and leverage the knowledge of its members across public-private partnerships.

"Massachusetts is at a pivotal moment in financial innovation, and Boston Fintech Week serves as the premier gathering for the Commonwealth as we continue to build the fintech hub here in our own backyard," said Sarah Biller, Co-Founder, Fintech Sandbox and Mass Fintech Hub. "Boston Fintech Week is more than a conference - it's a catalyst for the future of financial technology that brings together innovators, community partners and global leaders to showcase the unique strengths found in Massachusetts' fintech community."

Each year, Boston Fintech Week convenes global executives, innovators, and changemakers to exchange ideas, build connections, and drive transformative partnerships to strengthen the Massachusetts fintech community and shape the future of finance and innovation. The theme of this year's conference is "The New Frontier" and will explore how breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) are unlocking bold new ways to tackle some of the toughest challenges in financial services.

In alignment with Fintech Sandbox's mission for Boston Fintech Week, Mass Fintech Hub aims to provide comprehensive educational programming curated to reflect the fostering, sustaining, and growing of the fintech and financial services industries across Massachusetts. The content also aims to support its expansive community of students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Mass Fintech Hub's official lineup of event programming will include:

A Discussion between Industry and Public Sector Leaders on how they are enabling Fintech Entrepreneurs to Succeed - Wednesday, September 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the Main Stage at the Boston Federal Reserve

Speakers: Julieann Thurlow, President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank and Co-Chair of Mass Fintech Hub; Sears Merritt, Head of Enterprise Technology & Experience (CIO) of MassMutual and Co-Chair of Mass Fintech Hub; and Pat Larkin, Deputy Director of MassTech Collaborative & Innovation Institute at MassTech

From Hype to Trust: What Will Make Crypto Work for the Masses - Thursday, September 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the Boston Federal Reserve

Speakers: Kristen Craft, Vice President and Business Partner Manager of Fidelity Private Shares; Eyhab Aejas, Co-Founder and CEO of Breach Insurance; Daniel Acheampong, Co-Founder & General Partner of Visible Hands; and Doug Mehne, Senior Strategic Advisor, AVA Labs. and Chair of the Boston Block Chain

AI at Work: Strategies for Enterprise Adoption and Implementation - Thursday, September 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Boston Federal Reserve

Speakers: Snejina Zacharia, Founder and CEO of Insurify; Ruth McHenry, Head of Enterprise Platforms of Citizens; Dan Struebel, AI Leader, Enterprise Data of M&T Bank; Jon Wang, Head of R&D Strategy & Partnerships at MassMutual; and Mat Matthews, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Advisor360

Fintech Frontiers - Career Advisory & Networking Summit - Friday, September 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Boston Federal Reserve

Speaker: Cristina Palladino, Regulatory Compliance Manager - Digital Assets & Fintech at Wolf & Company; Seth Brooks, SVP FCAT Incubator at Fidelity; and Austin Zhou, Data Engineer at Fidelity

With more than 4,000 registrants in recent years, Boston Fintech Week has become a key platform not only for advancing Massachusetts' fintech leadership, but also for defining the future of fintech.

For more details and to register for Boston Fintech Week and the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum at Boston Fintech Week 2025, visit https://bostonfintechweek.org .

About The Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership focused on cultivating a thriving financial ecosystem in the Bay State through programs that build community, attract investment, develop talent and seed collaboration. Composed of a close-knit and diverse network of tech founders, financial services leaders, investors, academics and public sector leaders, the Mass Fintech Hub is dedicated to ensuring that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is providing an unparalleled habitat for fintech innovation of all stages. For more information, please visit https://massfintechhub.com/about , sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

