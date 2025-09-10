Anzeige
WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 15:43
186,00 Euro
+2,20 % +4,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Wesco International: Wesco and Habitat for Humanity Mexico Deliver Sustainable Homes for a Tzotzil Community in Chiapas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Habitat for Humanity Mexico (HPHM) partnered with families in the Monte Sion community of San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, to build 11 new homes. Working together with the homeowners, these homes will benefit 42 community members, 19 adults and 23 children. Part of the Lekil'Na project, a name given by the community meaning "sustainable housing" in Tzotzil, the homes reflect a shared commitment to stronger, healthier living spaces.

The homes are sustainable, affordable, and adequate, with legal certainty of ownership, and utilize solar panels and energy-efficient wood-burning stoves. They were built with sustainable materials such as concrete blocks using RESIN8, a technology that transforms non-recyclable plastic waste into concrete blocks and floors, demonstrating greater durability and reliability in the construction process.

The homes are being certified under the EDGE system, thanks to 3Lotus Consulting and GBCI Mexico. EDGE is an innovation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. This certification demonstrates that it is possible to develop social housing that meets international standards of sustainability, efficiency, and well-being.

This project was made possible thanks to the partnership between Habitat for Humanity Mexico and CRDC Mexico, which secured investment from Wesco International and Dow. Together, they made this replicable sustainability model a reality. It seeks to inspire the public, private, and social sectors to rethink how we build and for whom we build. It is hoped that more companies will soon join these types of social investment initiatives so that we can all live with dignity without compromising the future of the planet.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-and-habitat-for-humanity-mexico-hphm-deliver-sustainable-homes-f-1071173

