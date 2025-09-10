Discovery Education Unveils New Resource Collection To Boost Student Engagement in Career Exploration During Workforce Development Month

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Discovery Education is now offering a new collection of high-quality digital content, immersive learning resources, and virtual field trips to boost student engagement in career exploration during Workforce Development Month and beyond. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Created in 2005 by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, Workforce Development Month raises awareness about the importance of the workforce industry to the economy. The resources now available from Discovery Education include:

Careers Hub: The Careers Hub on Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, is a curated collection of resources aligned to 14 career clusters. The profiles, virtual field trips, and immersive tools within the Careers Hub inspire students by connecting learning to real-world goals. Educators can easily find career resources, skill-building activities, and more in this easy-to-use center.

Career Connect: Available to all users of Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning Career Connect fosters student engagement by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals, selecting from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations. Career Connect now features the IF/THEN® STEM video collection, through which classrooms can view career profiles of dynamic STEM careers and extend the learning by connecting directly with virtual speakers in similar roles.

Immersive Learning

In Operation Communication, a new immersive game from the STEM Careers Coalition, students in grades 6-12 experience a day in the life of an employee in a simulated workplace, navigating production schedules, team dynamics, and customer satisfaction. Players practice a wide range of active skills with a focus on effective communication in the workplace to keep the production line running smoothly and create happy customers. Students can then use the new Career Finder tool to explore career pathways based on their interests. Powered by the STEM Careers Coalition, these resources help students find out about new careers and discover how classroom learning connects to real-world possibilities. The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations providing 11M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

The cutting edge Haul! Learning Experience is designed to provide students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to discover how copper ore makes its way into the items that power our day. A part of Dig Into Mining - The Story of Copper, the educational program created in partnership with Freeport-McMoRan that uncovers the use of metals such as copper in our everyday life, HAUL! challenges students to navigate their way through a 3D copper mine to earn their Haul Truck Operator's Scorecard while learning how STEM is used in this larger-than-life operation.

HARVEST: From Seed to Success empowers students to step into the role of a farmer and discover what it takes to grow a successful harvest. In the experience, students consult agricultural professionals to analyze a soil sample, select crops and fertilizers, identify the right moment to harvest, and simulate operating a combine to harvest crops. An accompanying educator guide and ready-to-use student activities make it easy for educators to integrate the resource into any lesson plan. This resource is from Cooperative Minds, an educational initiative from Discovery Education and the CHS Foundation.

Discover more free immersive learning resources from Discovery Education and partners here.

Virtual Field Trips

Forging Innovation: A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip: Journey into the world of steel, one of the most essential and versatile materials in modern society. During this new virtual field trip, students will explore how steel is made from raw materials, how its properties can be altered through different processes, and why it's a cornerstone of innovation in architecture and structural engineering. Through real-world examples and design challenges, students discover how engineers and architects use steel to solve complex problems. This content is powered by Nucor and available from the STEM Careers Coalition.

This virtual field trip premieres on October 9, 2025, and is designed for students in grades 6-12.

Careers at Sea and Shore: A Virtual Field Trip to Maritime Manufacturing Centers: This virtual field trip shows students the world of marine innovation as they explore how submarines are built and the amazing careers behind them. Discover how the healthy, drug-free choices you make today can lead to meaningful and rewarding careers in the future. Students meet engineers, welders, and technicians who are creating future national security systems that can operate underwater. This virtual field trip, funded through the Defense Department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, is part of Operation Prevention, a program with the Drug Enforcement Administration providing no-cost online tools that support every member of the community with the power of prevention.



This virtual field trip premieres on October 29, 2025, and is designed for students in grades 6-12.

Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel in Discovery Education Experience.

Finally, Discovery Education recently launched the Education Insights 2025-2026: Fueling Learning Through Engagement report, which explores how engagement is defined, observed, and nurtured in classrooms. To further support educators' efforts to engage students during Workforce Development Month and beyond, on Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 PM ET, Discovery Education is hosting a special, town hall-style webinar during which education leaders from across the nation will share their thoughts and insights on this report and its findings. All educators are encouraged to attend this no-cost event. Discover details and register for this event here.

"Discovery Education is proud to collaborate with its partners to make this new collection of engaging resources available to teachers nationwide," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "With more than 170 million new jobs projected to be created by 2030, engaging students by connecting classroom learning to real-world careers is critical. With these career readiness resources, educators can effectively engage students about workforce opportunities."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-unveils-new-resource-collection-to-boost-stud-1071175