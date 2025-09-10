Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
Fenwick launches MyFenwick loyalty programme with campaign "Earn Your Stripes"

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenwick today launches MyFenwick, a new loyalty programme designed to reward customers with points, experiences, and exclusive member benefits across its stores and online. Going live nationwide on 10 September 2025, the initiative is supported by a multi-channel campaign under the banner "Earn Your Stripes."

EARN YOUR STRIPES WITH MYFENWICK LOYALTY

The points-based, tiered programme (Green, Silver and Gold) allows customers to collect points through purchases and engagement. These points can then be redeemed through monetary rewards, access to members only events and experiences, complimentary beauty sampling, priority ticket access, and exclusive brand previews.

Points Redemption

Members can turn their loyalty into real value, with points redeemable as money off future purchases across Fenwick. Rewards start from just £2 off for 200 points, £5 off for 500 points, £10 off for 1000 points and so on, giving customers the flexibility to use their balance for small treats or to save towards something special. As the programme works on a rolling 12-month basis, points earned today remain valid for a full year, encouraging members to enjoy the rewards of their loyalty at a pace that suits them.

Tier Benefits

All members begin at the Green tier with every tier of MyFenwick designed to offer customers a richer experience the more they engage. All members enjoy priority booking for Fenwick events and access to members-only shopping events, while Silver tier introduces additional rewards such as a birthday reward (double points on purchases one week before and one week after a member's birthday), in-store complimentary beauty sampling, and invitations to exclusive previews including restaurant events, and campaign and product launches.

In addition to triple birthday points and invites to private fashion showcases, MyFenwick Gold tier members will gain access to exclusive cultural brand experiences with some of Fenwick's key partners including Newcastle United Football Club, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, the British Fashion Council, Greggs, and Glasshouse offering members unique opportunities to connect with the brands and institutions they love. These Gold tier rewards are in addition to all Green and Silver tier rewards.

Campaign Launch Moment

To mark the launch, Fenwick created a large-scale projection on the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Newcastle on the evening of 9 September. The projection, featuring the Earn Your Stripes campaign creative, was accompanied by the illumination of the Millennium Bridge in Fenwick green, generating a striking visual across iconic landmarks in Fenwick's place of origin in 1882.

Media Campaign Rollout

The launch of MyFenwick is supported by a high-impact national and local campaign designed to drive awareness and sign-ups across all catchments. Out of home advertising activity spans 50 sites across the country delivering 20 million impressions and almost 1 million households will be reached through targeted door drops.

Driving Engagement

Mia Fenwick, Deputy Executive Chair, said:

"MyFenwick is a natural extension of our hospitality, designed to recognise and reward our customers with tailored benefits, exclusive access, and unique experiences. 'Earn Your Stripes' marks the launch of Fenwick's first-ever loyalty programme, providing meaningful ways to thank and reward our customers when they join the MyFenwick community."

Availability

MyFenwick is free to join in-store or online at fenwick.co.uk from Wednesday 10th September with all customers invited to Earn Your Stripes from launch day.

ABOUT FENWICK

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

Fenwick.co.uk @FenwickOfficial

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770191/Fenwick.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770192/Fenwick_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770193/Fenwick_2.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770195/Fenwick_3.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213601/5503735/Fenwick_logo.jpg

Fenwick Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fenwick)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fenwick-launches-myfenwick-loyalty-programme-with-campaign-earn-your-stripes-302552673.html

