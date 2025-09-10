Remi Technology Pte. Ltd: Remi Tech Ushers in a New Era of Compliant Stablecoin Settlement -- Empowering Traditional Finance and Compliant Web3 with Next-Gen Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remi Technology, a pioneer in compliant digital finance solutions, today launched the Remi Global Stablecoin Clearing System-a first-of-its-kind infrastructure integrating banking-grade settlement with built-in AML/CFT and RegTech capabilities. This breakthrough redefines cross-border finance by merging stablecoin efficiency with regulatory certainty for banks, financial institutions, and Web3 enterprises.
A New Standard for Compliant Digital Finance
The Remi System delivers a regulation-ready framework for stablecoin issuance, trading, and settlement, addressing critical pain points in global payments:
- Instant, low-cost interbank transactions with embedded compliance
- Real-time liquidity via full integration with traditional banking systems
- Live regulatory oversight for transparent, auditable workflows
- Robust AML/CFT controls to protect institutions and users from illicit funds
Remi Tech's RegTech innovation delivers a unified on-chain/off-chain KYC infrastructure, complemented by three dedicated regulatory dashboards: Real-Time Screening, AML, and Operational Monitoring. These provide regulators with real-time data access and advanced monitoring capabilities.
By combining FinTech with RegTech in one KYC framework, Remi eliminates the speed-compliance trade-off, enabling secure and efficient inter-institutional transactions. It also delivers real-time insights to monetary policymakers via regulatory dashboards.
The system includes a dedicated module to help central banks monitor key stablecoin metrics-such as interest rates, M0, M2, and exchange rates-across onshore and offshore markets. It allows authorities to assess impacts on monetary policy transmission and prevent sharp rate fluctuations in interest and exchange rates.
Remi's solution also features:
- Automated regulatory reporting
- AI-driven transaction monitoring
- Jurisdictional compliance tracking
"Traditional finance prioritizes security and compliance, while Web3 emphasizes efficiency. Remi uniquely resolves this trilemma with a seamless, unified solution," stated YongCheng Zhang, CTO of Remi Tech, "Our platform enables banks and digital asset issuers to harness stablecoins' potential-without regulatory compromise. It builds the foundation for a new era of global financial connectivity."
Industry Firsts: Why Remi Stands Apart
- First instant stablecoin-powered interbank settlement network with low costs
- First stablecoin platform fully integrated with banking systems
- First stablecoin platform with embedded AML/CFT capabilities
- First stablecoin platform enabling real-time regulatory oversight
- First stablecoin platform enabling FX trading
- First end-to-end solutions empowering stablecoin ecosystem
About Remi Technology
Remi Technology is a Singapore-based fintech company that delivers stablecoin clearing and settlement infrastructures for banks and financial institutions worldwide. Find us at www.remitech.ai or www.linkedin.com/company/remi-tech.
Contact:
Remi Business Development Team:
bd@remitech.ai
