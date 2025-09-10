Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
Public Interest Registry Welcomes Applications for its Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR) announced today that it is accepting applications for its Advisory Council. The Advisory Council helps PIR in its mission to create more and stronger mission-driven organizations and provides input and recommendations on issues affecting the broader .ORG Community, including noncommercial Internet users, nonprofits, and mission-driven organizations.


PIR Advisory Council members also reflect diverse subject matter interests, including, but not limited to, educational, artistic, cultural, human rights, political, religious, and scientific sectors. No two members of the Council will be from the same organization, and PIR will work toward the selection of a globally diverse representation of small, medium, and large organizations.

All Council member seats are for terms of one to three years in accordance with the PIR Advisory Council Charter. The positions are voluntary but do include funded travel to PIR's Reston, VA headquarters for one of the four regularly scheduled meetings throughout the year. New members should be committed to promoting the responsible, ethical, and effective use of the Internet. Domain industry experience is also desirable. Strong English communications skills are preferred as the Council will convene and communicate in English.

The call for PIR Advisory Council applications opens September 10, 2025. Interested individuals can nominate themselves or other candidates using the form linked below. Expressions of interest and qualifications, one to three references, and biographical information highlighting relevant experience, expertise, and contact information must be submitted by November 19, 2025.

New members will be notified of their acceptance by January 2026.

For more information on the PIR Advisory Council and to submit an application, please visit: https://pir.org/ac-nominations.

About Public Interest Registry
Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain-one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 11 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.

Media contact: pir@berlinrosen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854509/ORG_The_Public_Interest_Registry_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/public-interest-registry-welcomes-applications-for-its-advisory-council-302550089.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
