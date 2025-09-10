Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
10.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
BizClik Media: Sustainability Magazine Moves to Bi-Weekly to Deliver More Timely Insights

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global digital media and events company announced that Sustainability Magazine will now be published on a bi-weekly basis, doubling its frequency to deliver more timely insights, analysis, and industry perspectives.

Sustainability Magazine going Bi-Weekly

The shift reflects growing demand for sustainability news and thought leadership, ensuring that executives and professionals receive fresh content every two weeks, covering topics from Net Zero and ESG to biodiversity, climate tech, and global events.

"Sustainability Magazine has become one of our flagship titles, and moving to bi-weekly editions allows us to serve our global readership with more timely, diverse, and in-depth content," said Charlie King , Editor of Sustainability Magazine at BizClik. "This step ensures we remain at the forefront of sustainability conversations worldwide."

As one of BizClik's flagship publications,Sustainability Magazine has become a trusted source of sustainability news and analysis. The move to bi-weekly editions will bring readers more diverse contributors, faster reporting on emerging issues, and deeper insights for global sustainability leaders.

The September 2025 bi-weekly editions cover topics including:

  • Sustainability LIVE London & Climate Week NYC preview
  • Márcia Balisciano, CSO of RELX - The Sustainability Interview
  • Carbon Credits: Becoming More Acceptable? Insights from Google, Microsoft
  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion within sustainability leadership

With a global readership of senior executives and decision-makers, Sustainability Magazine is part of BizClik's growing portfolio of industry-leading digital publications and events.

About Sustainability LIVE
Sustainability LIVE is a global platform by Sustainability Magazine that connects the world's most influential voices in climate action, ESG, sustainable business, and innovation. Through live events worldwide, multimedia content, and thought leadership, Sustainability LIVE drives forward the ideas and actions shaping a more sustainable future.

Read the September full Magazine here:
https://CnA8Cp.short.gy/sus-mag-25

About BizClik
BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770048/BizClik_Media_Sustainability_Magazine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainability-magazine-moves-to-bi-weekly-to-deliver-more-timely-insights-302552406.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
