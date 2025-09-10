Printed Electronics Market worth $39.85 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 19.46 billion in 2025 to USD 39.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and cost-efficient electronic components across industries is driving the market for printed electronics. Printed electronics enable innovative applications such as wearable health monitors, flexible displays, smart packaging, and automotive sensors, which are difficult to achieve with traditional rigid electronics. The growth of IoT and connected devices further accelerates the demand for printed sensors and RFID tags. Additionally, advancements in conductive inks and printing technologies are improving performance and scalability, making printed electronics more viable for mass adoption. This versatility and cost advantage are fueling market growth globally.

Printed Electronics Market

178 - Tables

63 - Figures

261 - Pages

Printed Electronics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 19.46 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 39.85 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Printing Technology, Material, Resolution, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited standardization and performance reliability Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of smart and connected devices across industries Key Market Drivers Increased demand in automotive & transportation



Screen printing technology to account for largest market share in 2025

Screen printing technology is expected to account for the largest share of the printed electronics market due to its versatility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. It is widely used for depositing conductive, dielectric, and functional inks with high precision on a variety of substrates, making it ideal for applications such as RFID tags, sensors, photovoltaics, and displays. The method supports large-area printing and high ink thickness, ensuring durability and conductivity, which are critical for electronic performance. Its long-standing use, compatibility with diverse materials, and ability to deliver consistent, high-volume production make screen printing the dominant technology in the market.

Automotive & transportation industry to be largest end-use industry during forecast period.

This growth of the printed electronics market in the automotive & transportation segment is driven by the increasing integration of advanced electronic components in vehicles, especially electric and autonomous models. Printed electronics are widely used in displays, sensors, heaters, lighting, and RFID tags, offering lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. The shift towards smart and energy-efficient vehicles is further accelerating adoption.

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in printed electronics market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the printed electronics industry during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by strong manufacturing capabilities, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective electronic solutions. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront due to their robust automotive, consumer electronics, and semiconductor industries. Additionally, rapid urbanization and government initiatives supporting innovation and digitalization are fueling market expansion. With rising investments in R&D and the growing penetration of electric vehicles and IoT devices, Asia Pacific is set to lead the global printed electronics market growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the printed electronics companies include DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and NovaCentrix (US).

