Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Printed Electronics Market worth $39.85 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 19.46 billion in 2025 to USD 39.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and cost-efficient electronic components across industries is driving the market for printed electronics. Printed electronics enable innovative applications such as wearable health monitors, flexible displays, smart packaging, and automotive sensors, which are difficult to achieve with traditional rigid electronics. The growth of IoT and connected devices further accelerates the demand for printed sensors and RFID tags. Additionally, advancements in conductive inks and printing technologies are improving performance and scalability, making printed electronics more viable for mass adoption. This versatility and cost advantage are fueling market growth globally.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197

Browse in-depth TOC on "Printed Electronics Market"

178 - Tables
63 - Figures
261 - Pages

Printed Electronics Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 19.46 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 39.85 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Printing Technology, Material, Resolution, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Limited standardization and performance reliability

Key Market Opportunities

Growing adoption of smart and connected devices across industries

Key Market Drivers

Increased demand in automotive & transportation


Screen printing technology to account for largest market share in 2025

Screen printing technology is expected to account for the largest share of the printed electronics market due to its versatility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. It is widely used for depositing conductive, dielectric, and functional inks with high precision on a variety of substrates, making it ideal for applications such as RFID tags, sensors, photovoltaics, and displays. The method supports large-area printing and high ink thickness, ensuring durability and conductivity, which are critical for electronic performance. Its long-standing use, compatibility with diverse materials, and ability to deliver consistent, high-volume production make screen printing the dominant technology in the market.

Automotive & transportation industry to be largest end-use industry during forecast period.

This growth of the printed electronics market in the automotive & transportation segment is driven by the increasing integration of advanced electronic components in vehicles, especially electric and autonomous models. Printed electronics are widely used in displays, sensors, heaters, lighting, and RFID tags, offering lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. The shift towards smart and energy-efficient vehicles is further accelerating adoption.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=197

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in printed electronics market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the printed electronics industry during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by strong manufacturing capabilities, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective electronic solutions. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront due to their robust automotive, consumer electronics, and semiconductor industries. Additionally, rapid urbanization and government initiatives supporting innovation and digitalization are fueling market expansion. With rising investments in R&D and the growing penetration of electric vehicles and IoT devices, Asia Pacific is set to lead the global printed electronics market growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the printed electronics companies include DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and NovaCentrix (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=197

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Smart Appliances Market by Product (Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer, Dishwasher, Oven & Cooktop, AC, Water Heater, Microwave, Coffee Maker, Air Purifier, Cooker, Vacuum Cleaning Robot), Connectivity Type, Sales Channel - Global Forecast to 2030

Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Sensors and Data Loggers, RFID Devices, Telematics & Telemetry Devices, Networking Devices, Logistics (Storage, Transportation), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/printed-electronics-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/printed-electronics-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/printed-electronics-market-worth-39-85-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302552117.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.