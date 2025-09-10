BioGaia AB establishes its own distribution in Germany and Austria

BioGaia AB (NASDAQ: BIOG) establishes its own distribution in Germany and Austria through a newly formed subsidiary in Germany which will distribute and market BioGaia's products in both Germany and Austria under the company and brand name "BiGaia" (due to current market reasons the company and brand name has been BiGaia and not BioGaia). This strategic decision to go direct, effective from early 2026, aligns with BioGaia's overarching strategy to expand through direct market presence. At the same time, BioGaia will be concluding its collaboration with the previous local distribution partner for the pediatric product portfolio.



Germany is an important probiotic supplements market. The core probiotic dietary supplements market in Germany was valued at approximately €242 million as of October 2024 and is projected to reach €324 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5 percent during this period.1

BioGaia AB has appointed Jean Bouvain as the Managing Director for BiGaia Germany and Austria. Jean has extensive marketing and sales experience in the over the counter (OTC) self-medication and food/health supplement segments in Germany.

Theresa Agnew, President and CEO of BioGaia, says: "Germany and Austria are high-potential markets for BioGaia, with considerable consumer interest in probiotics. With our clinically proven probiotic products, we are confident in our ability to meet and exceed market demand. Establishing our own distribution in these markets is a natural progression of our global business-to-consumer focus, enabling us to leverage several identified synergies and strengthen our presence in Central Europe".

Jean Bouvain, Managing Director of BiGaia Germany and Austria, added, "With several years of experience in marketing and sales within this industry, I am confident in the potential of BioGaia's product portfolio, which promotes the health of the whole family through all stages of life. I look forward to establishing our direct sales operations in these markets, expanding the business to include both our pediatric and adult probiotics, and contributing to the continued growth of BiGaia's business".



1 Market Size & Historic CAGR: IQVIA & Euromonitor



About BioGaia

BioGaia is a Swedish probiotics company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 35 years. BioGaia develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com