NeoVolta Inc.: NeoVolta Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Neubau Energy's Next-Generation Battery Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) has signed a letter of intent to acquire strategic assets of Neubau Energy, positioning the combined entity to capture significant share of the rapidly expanding residential energy storage market while avoiding anticipated 2026 battery import tariffs that could exceed 28%.

The companies are already demonstrating their integrated platform this week at RE+ 2025 (Booth V12313), and NeoVolta's sales team is actively taking orders for Neubau's revolutionary 30-minute installation systems under the NeoVolta brand.

Strategic Rationale and Market Opportunity

"This transaction fundamentally transforms NeoVolta's competitive position," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "Neubau's technology portfolio, which is protected by over a dozen patents as well as its Austrian manufacturing capability, provide us immediate tariff-free access to advanced battery technology. Equally important, we're joining forces with a dynamic team with the expertise to execute our aggressive growth plans. The Neubau executives will assume technology and operational leadership roles, rapidly advancing the breadth and scale of our business. We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to both revenue and gross margins."

The planned acquisition will:

Strengthen the Team : Full integration of Neubau's technical and executive team into technology and operational leadership positions

: Full integration of Neubau's technical and executive team into technology and operational leadership positions Expand Market Opportunity : Sub-30-minute installation time opens new installer networks and reduces typical deployment costs by 75%

: Sub-30-minute installation time opens new installer networks and reduces typical deployment costs by 75% Integrate New Technology : Highest energy density residential energy storage system (ESS) modules with truly modular architecture

: Highest energy density residential energy storage system (ESS) modules with truly modular architecture Mitigate Tariffs : Reduces the impact of 2026 battery tariffs

: Reduces the impact of 2026 battery tariffs Increase the IP Portfolio : Over a dozen patents covering advanced modular battery architecture

: Over a dozen patents covering advanced modular battery architecture Integrate New Manufacturing : Established Austrian production facility meeting IRA requirements

: Established Austrian production facility meeting IRA requirements Broaden Installer Base: Expands installer base from specialized technicians to any licensed electrician





Operational Integration Already Underway

"We're not waiting for closing to begin capturing value," added Johnson. "At RE+ this week, our teams are working together, and we're seeing tremendous market interest in the combined platform."

Amany Ibrahim, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Neubau Energy, said: "We've engineered the first truly modular residential battery system with the highest energy density in its class. In joining forces with NeoVolta, we're improving installation time from 4 hours to under 30 minutes and fundamentally democratizing energy storage. Every electrician becomes a potential installer; every homeowner gets same-day deployment; and the entire value chain becomes more efficient. Our entire team is excited to take on leadership roles at NeoVolta and accelerate this market transformation."

Transaction Summary

The companies have signed a letter of intent outlining transaction terms and are working toward definitive documentation, which is expected to be completed within the next 30 days. The transaction is structured as a cash and stock acquisition with consideration to be paid through a combination of upfront cash and NeoVolta common stock. Closing is subject to board and shareholder approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Neubau Energy

Founded in 2023, Neubau Energy has developed the industry's most installer-friendly residential battery system with the highest energy density in its class. The company's truly modular architecture, protected by over a dozen patents, integrates batteries, inverter, battery management, and communications into a single unit that one person can install in under 30 minutes. The company's experienced team includes veterans from the energy storage, solar, and automotive industries who will continue driving innovation in operational and technology leadership roles as part of the combined organization. Neubau's Austrian manufacturing base provides a tariff-advantaged platform for the U.S. residential storage market. For more information visit: www.neubauenergy.com

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta's flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power. For more information visit: www.neovolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Neubau Energy assets, expected financial impacts, market opportunities, operational benefits, and anticipated closing timeline. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete definitive documentation, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration challenges, market acceptance of combined offerings, realization of anticipated synergies, and other risks detailed in NeoVolta's SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For additional risk factors, see Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investors David Barnard, Alliance Advisors IR dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com 415-433-3777

Media Email: press@neovolta.com Phone: 800-364-5464