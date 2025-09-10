Volvo Trucks North America: Volvo Trucks rolls out Load Finder to reduce empty miles and increase revenue

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America is now offering Load Finder, a service that helps carriers streamline logistics operations and turn empty miles into revenue. Unlike other load boards that require costly subscriptions, Load Finder is available at no cost to Volvo customers and is especially valuable for new carriers entering the freight market or established fleets looking to help maximize paid miles and support more efficient freight movement.

"Deadhead miles," when a truck hauls an empty trailer, are a costly challenge for carriers, driving up fuel use, emissions and operating costs. According to the American Transportation Research Institute, empty miles account for approximately 16 percent of all non-tank truck operations. Load Finder helps carriers recapture this lost revenue by matching trucks with high-quality, best-fit loads based on location, price, route, and driver availability.

"Deadheading represents lost time, lost money, and unnecessary environmental impact for our customers and for the industry," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "With Load Finder, we are offering a simple, free service that helps fleets improve utilization, lower costs, and reduce emissions. It is another example of how Volvo Trucks is helping our customers improve total cost of ownership through innovative solutions."

Collects data from several load boards

In addition to revenue opportunities, Load Finder simplifies logistics for dispatchers by aggregating data from over 40 load boards into a single platform, reducing the time and administrative effort spent searching for the next load. This helps carriers of all sizes improve fleet utilization, reduce downtime, and keep trucks on the road generating income. Because Load Finder works with all truck brands and models it is perfect for carriers with mixed fleets.

Volvo Trucks collaborated with Canadian freight technology company Class8 to co-develop the data integration feed from Volvo trucks to enhance the load recommendations. For Volvo customers, Load Finder offers enhanced integration through Volvo Connect, the company's fleet management platform. Live truck data feeds into the analytics to deliver faster, smarter load recommendations. Carriers can sign up for Load Finder on the Volvo website at volvotrucks.us/loadfinder.

Load Finder doesn't require any additional hardware or software and is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. Fleets can also connect their existing Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and Transportation Management System (TMS) for more precise load matching.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.