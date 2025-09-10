Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.: Hoth Therapeutics Secures Key European Regulatory Milestone with EMA Submission for Phase II Trial of HT-001 in Cancer Patients Suffering from EGFRi-Induced Skin Toxicities

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical innovator, today announced it has submitted its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand its ongoing Phase II trial of HT-001, a novel topical therapeutic for skin toxicities associated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor inhibitors (EGFRi).

The submission marks a major regulatory inflection point for Hoth, reinforcing its commitment to a global clinical strategy and unlocking the potential to address a vast oncology support market with no currently approved treatments. Pending EMA review and approval, the Company expects to initiate European patient recruitment in early 2026, complementing active enrollment already underway at multiple U.S. sites.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased with the timely CTA submission to the EMA, a pivotal step in advancing our international development of HT-001," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "Skin toxicities from EGFRi therapies remain an urgent, unmet medical need, and with no FDA or EMA-approved treatment available, advancing HT-001 in Europe represents a powerful opportunity to improve patient quality of life and drive meaningful value creation for shareholders."

Next Catalysts on Horizon

EMA Decision Expected in Coming Months covering initial sites across three EU countries.

Broader EU Expansion underway, with additional sites targeted to accelerate patient enrollment.

U.S. Phase 2a Trial Progressing - evaluating efficacy, safety, and tolerability of HT-001.

More details on the study are available at http://www.hoththerapeutics.com.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing innovative, first-in-class therapies designed to improve patient quality of life. With a patient-centric approach and global development strategy, Hoth is actively pursuing breakthroughs in oncology supportive care and beyond. Learn more at https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.