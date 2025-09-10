Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports August 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2025.

"As we have progressed through the third quarter, demand has remained solid with trends outperforming our initial expectations," noted Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "The demand environment continues to show resilience across our network, providing momentum as we move into the fall and holiday periods."

"We expect third quarter fuel to be in line with our prior guide of $2.55 per gallon," stated Robert Neal, Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "In addition, non-fuel costs have trended better than expected. With both stronger revenue trends and improved cost performance, we now anticipate ending the third quarter at the better end of our guided ranges for operating margin and earnings per share."

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison

August 2025 August 2024 Change Passengers 1,495,501 1,327,765 12.6 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,315,323 1,173,459 12.1 % Available seat miles (000) 1,592,900 1,389,464 14.6 % Load factor 82.6 % 84.5 % (1.9pts) Departures 10,600 9,143 15.9 % Average stage length (miles) 852 862 (1.1 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



August 2025 August 2024 Change Passengers

1,512,121 1,344,533 12.5 % Available seat miles (000)

1,651,682 1,444,380 14.4 % Departures

11,067 9,553 15.8 % Average stage length (miles)

846 857 (1.3 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system

load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as

well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better

measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

August 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.55



