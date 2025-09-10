Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 16:56
55,00 Euro
+5,77 % +3,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0054,5017:11
54,0054,5017:01
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports August 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2025.

"As we have progressed through the third quarter, demand has remained solid with trends outperforming our initial expectations," noted Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "The demand environment continues to show resilience across our network, providing momentum as we move into the fall and holiday periods."

"We expect third quarter fuel to be in line with our prior guide of $2.55 per gallon," stated Robert Neal, Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "In addition, non-fuel costs have trended better than expected. With both stronger revenue trends and improved cost performance, we now anticipate ending the third quarter at the better end of our guided ranges for operating margin and earnings per share."

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


August 2025

August 2024

Change

Passengers

1,495,501

1,327,765

12.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,315,323

1,173,459

12.1 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,592,900

1,389,464

14.6 %

Load factor

82.6 %

84.5 %

(1.9pts)

Departures

10,600

9,143

15.9 %

Average stage length (miles)

852

862

(1.1 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



August 2025

August 2024

Change

Passengers


1,512,121

1,344,533

12.5 %

Available seat miles (000)


1,651,682

1,444,380

14.4 %

Departures


11,067

9,553

15.8 %

Average stage length (miles)


846

857

(1.3 %)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system
load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as
well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better
measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon


August 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.55


Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.