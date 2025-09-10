Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports August 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2025.
"As we have progressed through the third quarter, demand has remained solid with trends outperforming our initial expectations," noted Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "The demand environment continues to show resilience across our network, providing momentum as we move into the fall and holiday periods."
"We expect third quarter fuel to be in line with our prior guide of $2.55 per gallon," stated Robert Neal, Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "In addition, non-fuel costs have trended better than expected. With both stronger revenue trends and improved cost performance, we now anticipate ending the third quarter at the better end of our guided ranges for operating margin and earnings per share."
Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison
August 2025
August 2024
Change
Passengers
1,495,501
1,327,765
12.6 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,315,323
1,173,459
12.1 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,592,900
1,389,464
14.6 %
Load factor
82.6 %
84.5 %
(1.9pts)
Departures
10,600
9,143
15.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
852
862
(1.1 %)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
August 2025
August 2024
Change
Passengers
1,512,121
1,344,533
12.5 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,651,682
1,444,380
14.4 %
Departures
11,067
9,553
15.8 %
Average stage length (miles)
846
857
(1.3 %)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
August 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.55
