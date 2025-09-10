James Hardie Building Products Inc. and Green Brick Partners Sign Exclusive Three-Year Agreement

Agreement extends collaboration through 2028, delivering homes with industry-leading siding and trim products

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX; ASX: JHX) and the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced today the renewal of its relationship with Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK). Green Brick Partners is a top land development and homebuilding company, operating through its subsidiary homebuilders across Texas, Georgia and Florida. The new three-year agreement solidifies Hardie® siding and trim products as the exclusive choice for new developments by Green Brick Partners through 2028.

Known for their unique, strategic approach to homebuilding, Green Brick Partners has built high quality neighborhoods in some of the U.S.'s fastest-growing housing markets for over a decade. Since the start of their relationship, James Hardie and Green Brick Partners have worked together to provide homeowners with durable and beautifully designed homes. This renewed exclusive agreement reinforces both companies' shared commitment to quality and innovation.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with James Hardie," said Todd Stern, National Director of Purchasing for Green Brick Partners. "Green Brick Partners is committed to high quality and exceptional homes and communities, and Hardie® siding and trim products have and will continue to play a vital role in helping us achieve that goal."

Hardie® siding and trim products are celebrated for their exceptional performance in diverse environmental conditions. Noncombustible* and resistant to moisture and pests, Hardie® products are engineered to withstand extreme weather while offering unparalleled aesthetics with a range of colors and styles. As the #1 brand of siding in North America **, James Hardie continues to be a trusted provider of durable materials for residential construction.

Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America emphasized the importance of the agreement, saying, "We're pleased to build on our long-standing relationship with Green Brick Partners. Our continued work together highlights the shared emphasis we place on quality, innovation, and delivering homes that stand the test of time."

With Green Brick Partners' focus on creating distinctive housing developments through its subsidiaries and James Hardie's commitment to innovation, this exclusive agreement ensures that every home built as part of Green Brick's developments will feature the proven strength, durability, and design flexibility that Hardie® siding and trim products are known for.

For more information on Hardie® products, visit www.jameshardie.com.

*Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

**Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions, with a portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, composite and PVC decking and railing products. Our family of trusted brands includes Hardie®, TimberTech®, AZEK® Exteriors, Versatex®, fermacell®, and StruXure®.

With over 8,000 employees globally and our U.S. operating entities headquartered in Chicago, we boast 31 operating sites, 6 recycling facilities, and 6 research and development centers. Powered by a dynamic workforce, we're united by our purpose of Building a Better Future for All through sustainable innovation, a Zero Harm culture, and a commitment to empowering our people and communities.

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and Green Brick Insurance Services. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services.

