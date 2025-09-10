John Galt Solutions Congratulates Treasury Wine Estates' Lauren Craton, a 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

Treasury Wine Estates' Lauren Craton Recognized in the Rising Stars Category for her Outstanding Supply Chain Accomplishments

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, proudly congratulates esteemed customer Lauren Craton, Senior Manager of Sales and Operations Planning at Treasury Wine Estates, on being named one of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award recipients by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

Lauren is recognized in the Rising Stars?category, which?recognizes young female professionals whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

Each year, the Women in Supply Chain Awards honor female leaders who set a foundation of innovation, mentorship, and excellence across the global supply chain network.

"I am truly honored to be recognized among so many inspiring women in supply chain," said Lauren Craton. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team at Treasury Wine Estates. I'm committed to continuing our journey to drive innovation and collaboration as we shape the future of supply chain together."

Lauren's recognition reflects her ability to motivate teams, drive collaboration and innovation, and lead with both clarity and empathy. Her people-first leadership style has been instrumental in strengthening productivity and building a cohesive, purpose-driven supply chain environment within Treasury Wine Estates, one of the world's largest wine makers and distributors.

Over the past 12 months, Lauren has spearheaded several transformative initiatives. She led the implementation of John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform , to introduce advanced tools that enhance forecast accuracy, streamline data consolidation, and accelerate Integrated Business Planning (IBP). She also developed a robust SKU rationalization process to optimize product lifecycle management. This has reduced complexity, minimized waste, and ensured smarter allocation of resources. Together, these efforts demonstrate her ability to connect people, technology, and business goals to deliver lasting impact.

"Seeing Lauren honored as a Rising Star is an absolute pleasure," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "Her commitment to innovation, leadership by example, and ability to deliver measurable results set her apart as a role model for the next generation of supply chain leaders. We are thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition."

John Galt Solutions is proud to partner with Treasury Wine Estates and celebrate Lauren's recognition for her outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/john-galt-solutions-congratulates-treasury-wine-estates-lauren-cr-1071137