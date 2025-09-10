Transforming Continuing Education: CE Broker by Propelus and Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council Launch Partnership Focused on Modernized Continuing Education Management

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / CE Broker by Propelus, a trusted leader in continuing education compliance for more than 20 years, and the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council (BHEC) have announced a strategic partnership to modernize and streamline continuing education management for licensed behavioral health professionals across Texas.

This partnership supports approximately 92,000 licenses regulated by BHEC - including psychologists, social workers, counselors, and marriage and family therapists. By enhancing administrative efficiency, simplifying compliance, and offering more intuitive, user-friendly tools, the initiative aims to reduce burdens on professionals, streamline regulatory processes, and ultimately strengthen public protection through a more human-centered approach to licensure management.

"This partnership allows us to leverage technology in a way that meets the rapidly growing needs of our licensee population without increasing fees or adding staff to monitor compliance," said Darrel Spinks, Executive Director of BHEC. "By requiring licensees to report and upload proof of their continuing education before renewal, CE Broker enhances accountability and transparency."

At a time when Texas is facing a critical shortage of mental and behavioral health providers, this streamlined approach helps ensure that qualified professionals can stay licensed, remain in the workforce, and continue serving the communities that depend on them. By removing administrative barriers and simplifying compliance, the partnership directly supports workforce compliance, which promotes workforce retention and strengthens access to care across the state.

Through the integration of CE Broker's innovative continuing education management platform with the Versa licensing system by Tyler Technologies - used by BHEC and other regulatory boards within the Health Professions Council - licensed mental and behavioral health professionals in Texas will now benefit from a seamless, efficient way to track and manage their continuing education for license renewal.

This collaboration also positions BHEC as a leading early adopter of Senate Bill 912 by Senator César Blanco, the Texas Continuing Education Modernization Act, passed during the 2025 Regular Legislative Session and enacted into law without the Governor's signature on June 20, 2025. Under this efficiency-focused legislation, all licensed healthcare professionals, including mental and behavioral health providers, will be required to submit proof of continuing education completion prior to license renewal. By aligning with SB 912 ahead of the new statutory timeline, BHEC is setting the standard for modern regulatory practices that prioritize government efficiency, strengthen public protection, and promote safer, more effective care across Texas communities.

"We are proud to support the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council in setting a gold standard for regulatory excellence through forward-thinking modernization efforts," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "By prioritizing efficiency and digital accessibility, this human-centered approach equips licensed professionals with the tools they need to proactively manage their license and provide safe and uninterrupted services."

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council (BHEC) announced the partnership to its licensed community on August 13, 2025. Beginning September 1, 2026, all professionals will be required to demonstrate compliance with continuing education requirements for license renewal pursuant to the new law.

Licensed professionals have access to a free basic CE Broker account, with optional plans available that offer enhanced features such as simplified multi-state licensure management. Professionals can create their accounts at www.cebroker.com using their Texas BHEC license credentials. Those who already have a CE Broker account in other states can easily add Texas to their profile, upload continuing education once, and report to multiple states - streamlining compliance across jurisdictions and supporting seamless cross-state licensure management.

For more information about CE Broker, visit https://propelus.com/ce-broker .

About CE Broker by Propelus

As part of Propelus, CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals along the career journey through its full-lifecycle continuing education management solution. Leveraging innovative technology, essential data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships, we power critical compliance programs for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn more about CE Broker, powered by Propelus, at cebroker.com .

About Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 following consecutive reviews of its member boards by the Sunset Advisory Commission. The Council consists of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists, Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors, Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, and the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/transforming-continuing-education-ce-broker-by-propelus-and-texas-1071140