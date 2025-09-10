Sapience Analytics Names Eduardo Joia Executive Vice President, Customer Success and Global Partnerships

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sapience Analytics, the global leader in workforce intelligence, today announced Eduardo Joia has joined the company's leadership team as Executive Vice President, Customer Success and Global Partnerships.

Eduardo brings over 30 years of global experience in business development, sales leadership, and operational execution across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. He has successfully led initiatives through direct sales and strategic partnerships with software and technology providers, global system integrators and enterprise clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eduardo to our leadership team. In this role he will be providing leadership to our Customer Success and our Global Partnership efforts," said Bradley Killinger, CEO Sapience Analytics. "Eduardo is a technology industry veteran with a proven record of creating customer value, driving innovation and delivering revenue growth. He brings tremendous experience to both our clients and our company."

"Sapience is the market leader in workforce intelligence," said Eduardo Joia. "Whether an enterprise needs help with capacity management, workplace policy adherence, contingent workforce effectiveness, AI investment analysis or more, Sapience is well positioned to continue growing at a rapid rate. I am thrilled to be joining Sapience at such an exciting time, and I look forward to delivering increased value to all our customers," Joia added.

Most recently, Eduardo served as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director, U.S. Financial Services Industry at Microsoft, where he led strategic engagements with C-suite leaders, regulators, and industry partners. Prior to Microsoft, Joia was the Chief Technology Officer of Truist Bank where he led several large strategic transformation programs. Before Truist he served in several global leadership roles with IBM.

"The addition of Eduardo to our company emphasizes our commitment to building a world class team that can support our rapid growth and our evolving enterprise customer needs." said Bradley Killinger.

About Sapience Analytics

Sapience Analytics delivers workforce intelligence solutions via automated data collection, integration, and AI-delivered insights and decision-making through SapienceIQ, its SaaS platform. With our privacy-first platform, businesses are empowered to know how work truly happens across their total enterprise. Sapience's Gen BI and intelligent analytics enable robust data exploration and interactive visualizations that unleash powerful operational and financial transformation potential. Sapience clients include leading global banks, insurance and financial services institutions, technology integrators, digital products and solutions companies, healthcare providers and worldwide energy companies, among others. Learn more at sapienceanalytics.com.



