MSI Data Launches First Features of Service Pro Route Optimization

New capability helps field service organizations reduce drive time, cut costs, and complete more jobs per day.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / MSI Data, a leader in field service management software, today announced the release of the first set of features included in Service Pro® Route Optimization, a series of intelligent enhancements to its flagship platform, Service Pro®. Purpose-built for dispatchers and field service managers, Route Optimization empowers teams to minimize drive time, lower costs, and complete more on-time service appointments.

"With service organizations under pressure from rising operational costs and technician shortages, even small improvements in routing can have a major impact," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "This launch is just the beginning-Route Optimization will continue to expand with new capabilities that give our customers even more power to maximize productivity and improve service outcomes."

Key Outcomes for Service Leaders

Smarter daily routing : Routes are optimized by geography and time constraints

Lower operational costs : Reduced technician drive time and fuel usage

Better customer experience : Fewer late or missed appointments

Higher dispatcher efficiency: Less manual work to create efficient routes

At a Glance

Select technicians and appointments for optimization

Respect existing confirmed appointments

Leverage routing engine to minimize drive time and maximize billable work hours

Review and apply optimized routes instantly

Service Pro Route Optimization is available immediately as part of Service Pro's next-generation field service capabilities, with additional features planned in future releases.

About Service Pro by MSI Data

Service Pro by MSI Data is a premier field service management platform purpose-built for equipment-centric service providers in commercial and industrial markets. Trusted by organizations across North America, Service Pro helps service leaders streamline dispatch, improve technician productivity, and maximize field service profitability.

Learn more about Service Pro Route Optimization Visit www.msidata.com/route-optimization to schedule a demo, explore ROI resources, or speak with a field service expert.

Media Contact Andrew Knox, VP of Sales & Marketing Email: sales@msidata.com | Phone: (262) 241-7800

SOURCE: MSI Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/msi-data-launches-first-features-of-service-pro-route-optimizati-1070746