Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Richard Hew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company") (TSX: CUP.U), and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 35th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgQLKWeIH6g

Since 1966, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. has been at the heart of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity on the island of Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on September 10, 1990, marked a pivotal step in the Company's evolution. Now celebrating 35 years on the TSX, this milestone stands as a powerful testament to CUC's enduring growth, operational resilience, and steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265858

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange