PR Newswire
10.09.2025 16:42 Uhr
Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF): Ghana's President at Book Launch, "Reparations for Africa is a Must"

ACCRA, Ghana, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accra was the host for the launch of the book "Reparations. The History, Struggle, Politics and Law" by renowned journalist and Pan-Africanist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. The event, organised with support from the Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), was attended by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Book Launch in Accra

President Mahama, who wrote the foreword for the book, stressed the critical importance of reparations to restore justice and the dignity of Africa, which suffered from the slave trade and colonialism.

"Reparation is not a charity; it is justice, and it must be visible," the President stated.

He also noted that the book provides the facts, figures, and concrete pathways for achieving reparations, which should form the basis for reorganising global systems in favour of Africa.

The book, which was also presented at the African Union Summit in Malabo in July 2025, estimates the debt owed to Africa in trillions of dollars:

$2-3 trillion for the unpaid labour of slaves;
$4-6 trillion for colonial exploitation;
$500 billion for debt cancellation;
$50 billion for stolen artefacts;
$1 trillion for climate reparations.

Speaking at the launch, Kwesi Pratt called for a global rethink:

"Reparation is not simply compensation for past crimes; it is about restructuring the world, redistributing surplus value, and removing the inequality rooted in the colonial era."

Pratt's book, aimed at activists, students, and the youth of Africa, has already received widespread acclaim, including glowing reviews at an experts' forum in Johannesburg in August 2025. Demand for the publication is soaring, necessitating an additional print run.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770251/PPF_Book_Launch_Accra.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-african-progressive-front-ppf--ghanas-president-at-book-launch-reparations-for-africa-is-a-must-302552732.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
