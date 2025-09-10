Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
10.09.2025 16:50 Uhr
Trane Technologies: Trane Expands Its Digital Ecosystem To Enhance Data Center Energy Efficiency and Uptime

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Trane®-by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has extended its chiller plant control facility programming application, specific to the unique operating needs and conditions of modern data centers, through Trane's Tracer SC+ system controller. Harnessing Trane's deep systems knowledge and expertise, chiller plant control converts complex programming into a simplified, efficient solution that can be customized to meet unique needs.

As AI pushes data centers to new extremes, Trane is uniquely positioned to lead with whole-system thermal management solutions, helping to achieve peak performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. Tracer chiller plant control runs sophisticated strategies that dynamically manage the rotation, staging and sequencing of multiple chillers, simplifying system control and expediting startup and commissioning.

"Thermal management is a performance multiplier, separating peak performance from failure," said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers, Trane Technologies. "It's not just about components - it's about how the whole system performs under pressure, and that's where chiller plant control comes in."

Unlike other variable, custom solutions that address pieces of the system, Trane designs and delivers high-quality and configurable solutions throughout the entire thermal management lifecycle. Tracer chiller plant control plays a key role in Trane's full-service approach for achieving and maintaining efficient and effective data center cooling, across installation, operation and long-term system maintenance. Through precise control algorithms and actionable insights, chiller plant control orchestrates greater efficiency throughout the entire data center and helps reduce wear and tear for extended equipment lifespan.

Trane controls serve as the backbone of intelligent systems, enabling advanced thermal management through seamless data flow to help detect issues early, maintain performance and operate within a secure digital framework that meets the demands of modern data centers. Through Trane Autonomous Control, connected tools, and smart services, Trane equips thousands of local Trane service experts across North America and our customers with the tools needed to resolve issues fast and efficiently.

Trane continues to strengthen its comprehensive thermal management systems portfolio for data centers through a series of custom innovations that include scalable liquid cooling platforms, an efficient fan coil wall platform, larger capacity and higher operating ambient temperature air-cooled chillers, and a modern Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) solution, engineered for AI workloads, sustainability, and future growth. For more information about Trane's services for data centers, visit www.trane.com/datacenterwww.trane.com/datacenter.

About Trane

Trane®-by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator-creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments through a broad portfolio of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and controls, services, parts and supply. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

© 2025 Trane. All Rights Reserved.
All trademarks referenced in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Trane does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. This material is for informational purposes only and it should not be relied on for tax, legal, or accounting advice. Tax law is subject to continual change. All decisions are your responsibility and you should consult your own tax, legal, and accounting advisors. Trane disclaims any responsibility for actions taken on the material presented.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-expands-its-digital-ecosystem-to-enhance-data-center-energy-effi-1071203

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
