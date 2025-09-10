Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
10.09.2025
Altair and Wichita State University's NIAR Sign MoU to Accelerate Aerospace Innovation

Collaboration will expand digital twin adoption, empower aerospace startups, and speed up product development and certification processes

TROY, Mich., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, and Wichita State University's (WSU) National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), one of the world's leading aerospace research institutions, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance innovation across the aerospace and defense industries.

Altair and Wichita State University's NIAR, one of the world's leading aerospace research institutions, have signed a MoU to advance innovation across the aerospace and defense industries.

"NIAR is a global leader in aerospace research, and this partnership paves the way for new opportunities to bring cutting-edge technology to the industry," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "By combining our expertise, we're helping companies and startups innovate faster, reduce costs, and bring products to market more sustainably."

The partnership focuses on three main areas:

  • Bringing digital twin technology to industry: Combining NIAR's certification by analysis (CBA) methodologies with Altair's simulation and data analytics tools, companies can design, test, and optimize aircraft, drones, and advanced air mobility vehicles faster and more efficiently, reducing the need for costly physical testing.
  • Supporting startups: Aerospace and defense startups working with NIAR and WSU will gain privileged access to Altair's platforms and training to accelerate their product development, testing, certification, and production processes.
  • Exploring new applications: The collaboration will explore how digital twins and Altair technology can support broader applications, including maintenance, additive manufacturing, robotics, and defense systems.

"This agreement with Altair provides our students, researchers and clients with access to world-class tools and expertise that will help accelerate development to support the next generation of aerospace technology and innovation," said John Tomblin, WSU executive vice president for Research and Industry and Defense programs and NIAR executive director.

The agreement comes at a time when the aerospace industry is looking for faster, more efficient ways to develop, test, and certify and manufacture new technologies, from drones to next-generation air mobility vehicles.

At DSEI, Altair will be located at the ADS Pavilion, Booth N7-163. To learn more about Altair's aerospace capabilities, visit https://altair.com/aerospace and to learn more about NIAR, visit https://www.niar.wichita.edu/.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence, providing software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. Learn more at www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-and-wichita-state-universitys-niar-sign-mou-to-accelerate-aerospace-innovation-302552743.html

