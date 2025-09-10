Novi Labs Unveils Novi Intelligence - a Breakthrough in Energy Research Transparency and Accuracy

Novi Intelligence redefines energy research with accessible underlying data, forward-looking forecasting, and proprietary AI-driven metrics, restoring trust where legacy research falls short.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Novi Labs ("Novi") today unveiled Novi Intelligence, a groundbreaking research platform that marks the end of backward-looking, unverifiable energy analysis. As the upstream sector matures and competition for quality inventory intensifies, Novi Intelligence provides a solution built on actual operator-sourced data and powered by a decade-refined machine learning platform that delivers transparent, forward-looking insights that energy companies, investors, and analysts can trust.

In an industry where billions of dollars depend on forecast accuracy, traditional research methodologies have failed to evolve beyond static models built on historical assumptions. These approaches have perpetuated a persistent pattern of overestimation that erodes trust between operators and investors, ultimately restricting capital flow across the entire sector.

A Fundamental Transformation in Energy Intelligence

"Novi Intelligence represents a fundamental transformation in what energy intelligence actually means." said Jon Ludwig, President & Founder of Novi Labs. "We're not just delivering another PDF report. We're providing accessible data, forward-looking insights, and proprietary metrics in one integrated solution. Every chart, every conclusion is built on actual data that clients can inspect and validate themselves. This is verifiable intelligence at a time when trust is everything."

Three Revolutionary Approaches

Novi Intelligence redefines energy research through three breakthrough capabilities:

1. Showing the Receipts

Novi stands alone as a research provider that backs up written analysis and reports with accessible underlying data. Built on its proprietary "Actuals Not Estimated" dataset sourced directly from trusted operators and mineral owners-not state estimates-Novi Intelligence allows users to run their own validations on the same data used in the analysis, fostering unprecedented transparency.

2. A True Forward Looking View

While traditional research assumes future performance will mirror past results, Novi's machine learning models do the opposite. The platform accounts for well design decisions that drive future well performance delivering forecasts that reflect tomorrow's reality instead of yesterday's assumptions.

3. Industry Defining Future Well Metrics

Novi Intelligence introduces proprietary measurements that explain its future well forecasts, including rock quality, completion intensity, prior depletion, and well density. These metrics drive our forward views of well productivity and future economics, which in turn quantify capital efficiency -insights legacy research can't replicate.

Proven Results in High-Stakes Decisions

Early adopters have already leveraged Novi Intelligence to:

Avoid millions in misallocated capital by identifying which assets would underperform traditional forecasts

Make acquisition decisions based on genuine rock quality measurements rather than marketing presentations

Build investor materials with defensible, forward-looking forecasts that withstand scrutiny

Benchmark spacing, completions, and economics with unrivaled granularity across all major U.S. basins

Gain competitive advantage by understanding reservoir dynamics and depletion effects competitors miss

"As a long-standing customer of Novi Analytics and Insight Engine data products, we've been impressed by the pathway that NOVI has taken to build robust, quality workflows", said Pete Dillett, Senior Vice President of Development at Birch Resources. "We have worked with Novi to build and optimize development for an industry leading, high-quality asset in the northern Midland basin. We look forward to continuing to utilize Novi Intelligence to help support future asset acquisitions and development decisions."

The Future of Energy Intelligence

As high-quality drilling inventory becomes increasingly scarce, the margin for error in forecasting has vanished. Energy companies can no longer rely on hopeful extrapolations or opaque reports. Novi Intelligence enters at this critical moment - offering a smarter, more verifiable path forward that restores credibility with stakeholders through consistently reliable projections backed by actual data.

About Novi Labs

Novi Labs is the leading AI-first energy analytics platform redefining how energy operators and investors make high-stakes capital decisions. Built on proprietary machine learning, exclusive datasets, and deep reservoir expertise, Novi delivers the industry's most accurate well-level forecasts and development insights. Many leading E&P operators and mineral owners rely on Novi, with billions in monthly capital decisions flowing through the platform. Novi is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

