Optima Tax Relief Earns Eighth Consecutive Civic 50 Orange County Award

Celebrating Eight Years of Giving Back, Optima Continues to Lead in Volunteerism, Philanthropy and Community Impact

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Optima Tax Relief has once again been named a Civic 50 Orange County honoree, earning the recognition for the eighth consecutive year (the Civic 50 was not awarded in 2020). Since the program's inception in 2017, Optima has been honored every year it has been awarded, reflecting the company's longstanding commitment to being one of Orange County's most community-minded businesses.

Civic 50 Orange County Logo



Presented annually by OneOC in partnership with Points of Light, the award recognizes the 50 companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to corporate citizenship and community engagement in Orange County.

"Community stewardship isn't just part of who we are - it defines us," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Earning the Civic 50 award every year since its launch is a powerful testament to our team's year-round commitment to philanthropy, volunteerism, and measurable social impact. We believe that when our employees give back, they not only strengthen our local communities but also inspire a culture of compassion and purpose within our company."

A Legacy of Community Leadership

Since 2017, Optima has consistently earned Civic 50 recognition by achieving milestones such as:

2017 - Charter honoree for impactful employee volunteer programs.

2018-2019 - Recognized for embedding CSR into business functions and measuring outcomes.

2021 - Launched the Optima Cares Foundation and expanded volunteer-time-off.

2022 - Honored for employee-led fundraisers, diversity partnerships, and volunteer growth.

2023 - Recognized for strength across all four evaluation pillars.

2024 - Celebrated for sustained excellence in CSR.

2025 - Eighth consecutive recognition, marking nearly a decade of community leadership.

Why Optima was Honored

Honorees are evaluated across four pillars of corporate citizenship through True Impact's Civic 50 survey:

Investment of Resources - cash grants, in-kind donations, and paid volunteer time.

Integration - alignment of community programs with company values.

Institutionalization - policies and systems that sustain CSR initiatives.

Impact - measurable outcomes improving quality of life in Orange County.

Optima continues to excel in each pillar from empowering employees with paid volunteer time and matching donations to driving results through community clean-ups, skills-based volunteering, and nonprofit partnerships led by Optima Cares.

This recognition underscores Optima's belief that corporate social responsibility is not a campaign, but a core value embedded into business year after year.

About Optima Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-earns-eighth-consecutive-civic-50-orange-county-aw-1068017