Glow Sauna Studios Arrives in Illinois with Multi-Unit Award, Bringing Premium Infrared & Light Therapies to the Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Glow Sauna Studios, one of the nation's fastest-growing wellness brands specializing in premium full-spectrum infrared sauna and red light therapy, is excited to announce a multi-unit expansion into Illinois with its first location opening in north Chicago. This milestone marks a major step in the brand's growth across the Midwest as it continues to bring elevated wellness experiences to new communities.

Infrared saunas are a treasure of health benefits such as detoxification, improved circulation, skin rejuvenation, and weight loss, to name a few. Glow Sauna Studios delivers a modern, elevated approach to wellness through private suites equipped with advanced infrared sauna, light therapy, and halotherapy creating a spa-like environment designed for guest relaxation, recovery, and renewal.

Leading the Chicagoland expansion is Shamoon Khan, a seasoned operations executive and wellness enthusiast based in the northwest suburbs. Touting a background in strategic planning, operational transformation, and value-based care, Shamoon saw a clear opportunity to bring science backed, restorative wellness services to a region that is underserved.

"As someone deeply committed to health optimization, I've experienced firsthand the benefits of infrared sauna therapy, from improved recovery to mental clarity," said Shamoon. "Glow Sauna Studios represents the future of proactive wellness. It's where science meets self-care, and I'm proud to bring that experience to the Chicagoland community."

Founder Josh Terzo, originally from the Chicagoland area, views the Midwest as a vital part of Glow's national growth story. "Chicago is a dynamic and diverse market with a growing appetite for holistic wellness. We are thrilled to welcome Shamoon to the Glow family and introduce our infrared and light therapies to a region that's ready for innovation in self-care."

"Chicagoland communities value wellness and healthy living, making it an ideal home for our brand. This multi-unit deal reinforces our commitment to growing where wellness is a priority," he added.

The initial location is set to open in early Q2 2026, with additional Illinois studios on the horizon. Glow remains committed to making self-care accessible and empowering healthier, balanced lives.

Glow Sauna Studios is on the lookout for visionary entrepreneurs eager to own and manage multiple locations in this booming market.

About Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios is a health and wellness franchise that provides cutting-edge infrared saunas, red, green, and blue light therapy, halotherapy and related services aimed at enhancing community well-being in beautifully designed studios with private suites. With a strong emphasis on personalization, design, and results, Glow helps clients prioritize their health in a way that feels both modern and indulgent. Committed to delivering top-notch services and revitalizing experiences, Glow Sauna Studios operates locations nationwide.

