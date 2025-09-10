Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Gryphon USA Joins MarkNet Alliance, Bolstering National Auction Presence

This collaboration leverages MarkNet's innovative technology and marketing reach, providing Gryphon USA's clients with expanded exposure and greater value.

NOKOMIS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / MarkNet Alliance, a premier network of top-tier auction companies, is proud to announce the addition of Gryphon USA to its growing roster of members. This strategic partnership enhances the alliance's national footprint and further strengthens its position as a leader in the auction industry.

Logo

Logo

Gryphon USA, a prominent real estate auction company with offices in Ohio and Florida, joins a powerful network of over 70 leading auctioneers across the country. The collaboration will allow Gryphon USA to leverage MarkNet Alliance's industry-leading technology and global marketing reach, providing greater value and expanded market access for its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gryphon USA into our Alliance," said Jodi Reynolds, CEO of MarkNet Alliance. "Their forward-thinking approach and recent expansion into new markets align perfectly with our vision for growth. This partnership not only strengthens our collective network but also brings valuable expertise and energy that will benefit all of our members and clients nationwide."

The addition of Gryphon USA underscores MarkNet Alliance's commitment to building a strong, collaborative network that delivers innovative solutions and maximum exposure for sellers and buyers. Recognized for billions of dollars in annual sales across real estate, equipment, and personal property, MarkNet Alliance remains a trusted resource for those seeking diverse and high-value opportunities.

"Our mission has always been to deliver transparent, efficient, and results-driven real estate auctions for sellers and buyers," said Richard Kruse, Managing Partner of Gryphon USA. "Becoming part of MarkNet Alliance strengthens our capacity to do just that - giving our clients the combined benefits of local expertise and enhanced national reach."

MarkNet Alliance is recognized for its industry-leading technology platform, global marketing reach, and commitment to innovation in the auction industry. With annual sales exceeding billions of dollars across real estate, equipment, and personal property, the alliance is a trusted resource for sellers seeking maximum exposure and buyers looking for diverse opportunities.

For more information about Gryphon USA and its real estate auction services, visit www.gryphonusa.com. To learn more about MarkNet Alliance, visit www.marknetalliance.com.

Contact Information

Miranda Adams
Chief Marketing Officer
miranda@marknetalliance.com
2179310133

SOURCE: MarkNet Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gryphon-usa-joins-marknet-alliance-bolstering-national-auction-p-1070935

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
