Cairnspring Mills: Pacific Northwest Flour Mill Raises Groundbreaking $1M from 500+ Retail Investors In Less Than One Month

The craft flour pioneer outperformed hundreds of tech startups, highlighting surging demand for regenerative food and resilient supply chains.

BURLINGTON, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Cairnspring Mills, the Washington-based craft flour company redefining a $23 billion industry, has raised $1 million from more than 500 investors on Wefunder in less than a month. The campaign, which is still accepting investors, ranked #1 on Wefunder among campaigns that launched in July, and #2 among 64 newly launched campaigns nationwide according to Kingscrowd. Across all 430 active Reg CF campaigns, Cairnspring was #5 in July. Cairnspring's strong performance, coming out ahead of several tech and AI startups, proves that regenerative food is attracting mainstream investor attention.

Founded in 2016 by farmers, bakers, and community leaders in Washington's Skagit Valley, Cairnspring is pioneering the craft flour movement-much like Blue Bottle did for coffee and Dogfish Head did for beer. In an industry where 87% of milling capacity is controlled by just 10 companies, Cairnspring produces flour that is identity-preserved, terroir-driven, and fully traceable to the farm. By sourcing grain directly from Pacific Northwest farmers using regenerative growing methods, and stone-milling it in small batches to retain the bran and germ, Cairnspring delivers flour that is naturally nutritious, alive with flavor, and transformative in the hands of bakers. Cairnspring is trusted by world-class chefs and bakers-from Tartine and Pizzeria Bianco to Gusto Bread, Poulette, and Breadfarm. Chad Robertson, co-founder of Tartine, says "the flour from Cairnspring Mills is the best flour we have ever used. We use it almost exclusively."

With demand far outpacing its Burlington, WA mill's seven million pounds of annual output, Cairnspring will break ground next month on its second facility: the Blue Mountain mill in Pendleton, Oregon, in the heart of the Northwest's grain hub. Built in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), the new mill will replicate Cairnspring's small-batch, European-style stone milling while leveraging advanced technology to expand capacity twelvefold. Once complete in Q3 2026, the project will create more than 20 local living wage jobs, spark long-term economic activity, and provide forecasted long term returns for CTUIR as equity owners in Cairnspring. Major buyers including Patagonia, leading national bakeries, and institutional foodservice partners have already secured significant volume at the new facility, with additional capacity still available as Cairnspring continues to expand its customer base.

"I believe our flour is proof that we can build a food system that honors a triple bottom line of profitability, human health, and environmental sanity," said Kevin Morse, Co-Founder & CEO of Cairnspring Mills. "Raising $1 million in under a month shows people want to invest in that future. In a field dominated by tech and AI, being the only food company in the top five nationwide proves this movement is real-and regenerative food belongs at the center of what comes next."

Over the next four years, Cairnspring projects significant revenue growth with the addition of the Pendleton mill. Long-term plans include building additional mills in Maryland and Colorado to establish a national footprint across major U.S. markets.

Beyond the Wefunder community. Cairnspring has secured capital commitments for its new facility from Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Peter Buffett's NoVo Foundation, and Terra Regenerative. When Cairnspring was founded, its anchor investors included Patagonia, King Arthur, and other mission-driven partners. The company is led by operators with exits to Vita Coco, Nestlé, and JuneShine.

Cairnspring's impact reaches beyond investors. By paying premiums for regeneratively grown grain, the company helps farmers break free from commodity markets and improve long-term viability. Its supply chain is 100% identity-preserved, fully traceable, and adapted to each farm's microclimate. The company is Non-GMO Project Verified and SQF Certified.

Cairnspring's Wefunder campaign is still open for a limited time, giving the public a rare opportunity to invest alongside industry leaders and help accelerate a food movement poised to triple in size to a $700 million emerging craft flour market by 2030.

Cairnspring Mills is pioneering the craft flour movement with a mission to rebuild food systems, support farmers, and nourish communities with clean, healthy, flavorful grains and flour. Founded in Washington's Skagit Valley in 2016, the company partners directly with Pacific Northwest growers who use regenerative practices that restore soil health and long-term farm viability. Every lot of grain is identity-preserved, stone-milled in small batches, and crafted to retain the bran and germ, resulting in flour that is fresher, naturally nutritious, and alive with flavor. By proving flour can be full of flavor and economically resilient, Cairnspring offers a new model for 21st-century food production-one that regionalizes supply chains, restores ecosystems, and shares value more equitably across farmers, bakers, and communities. For more information, visit cairnspring.com, follow along on Instagram or join the campaign at wefunder.com/cairnspringmills. A live investor Q&A will take place today, September 10th from 12-1pm PT, hosted by Kevin Morse (Cairnspring Mills CEO) and Tyler Gage (Cairnspring Mills Chairman & CFO). Prospective investors are welcome to join. To register, please visit: https://luma.com/fq278g07

