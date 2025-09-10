Sol-Ark Launches the 18K-2P, the Most Powerful Residential Hybrid Inverter on the Market

The 18K-2P inverter delivers unmatched backup power, flexible solar integration, and long-term energy independence for homeowners.

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sol-Ark®, a U.S.-based leader in hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Sol-Ark® Premium 18K-2P residential hybrid inverter, the most powerful residential inverter on the market*. Designed to deliver the most backup power and flexible solar capacity, the 18K-2P empowers homeowners to take full control of their energy future.

Sol-Ark 18K-2P Premium Hybrid Inverter



Paired with support for over 40kW of solar through AC coupling, the 18K-2P delivers up to 18kW of continuous back-up power directly from battery storage, providing families with more renewable energy generation potential than any other residential inverter*. And, with 36kVA of surge capacity, the Sol-Ark® 18K-2P ensures that even the most demanding household loads, such as HVAC systems and large appliances, continue to operate seamlessly during outages.

"Rising electricity costs and grid instability are reshaping how families think about powering their homes," said Quinn Weber, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. "The 18K-2P is engineered to give homeowners the ultimate energy solution: more power, more reliability, more energy independence, and the best long-term value."

The Sol-Ark® 18K-2P is engineered with a wide range of advanced features to support resilience and long-term value. Designed with six (6) DC solar ports and three (3) full-sized MPPTs rated at 36A each, it allows for flexible solar integration and support for PV through AC coupling. For storage, the 18K-2P features dual 48V battery ports with 350A charging capability, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of batteries today and easy upgrades in the future. The inverter also incorporates American-engineered firmware with local data transmission and comes standard with a 10-year warranty.

Sol-Ark will be unveiling the 18K-2P live at RE+ Las Vegas, September 8 - 11. For more information connect with a sales representative (https://www.sol-ark.com/contact/) or one of our authorized distributors.

*When compared to other residential market hybrid inverter options in the North American market

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company renowned for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable solar storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge hybrid inverters and energy storage systems empower customers to harness renewable energy with products built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. https://www.sol-ark.com/

SOURCE: Sol-Ark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-arkr-launches-the-18k-2p-the-most-powerful-residential-hybrid-inverter-on-th-1071187