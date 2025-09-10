Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sol-Ark Launches the 18K-2P, the Most Powerful Residential Hybrid Inverter on the Market

The 18K-2P inverter delivers unmatched backup power, flexible solar integration, and long-term energy independence for homeowners.

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sol-Ark®, a U.S.-based leader in hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Sol-Ark® Premium 18K-2P residential hybrid inverter, the most powerful residential inverter on the market*. Designed to deliver the most backup power and flexible solar capacity, the 18K-2P empowers homeowners to take full control of their energy future.

Sol-Ark 18K-2P Premium Hybrid Inverter

Sol-Ark 18K-2P Premium Hybrid Inverter

Paired with support for over 40kW of solar through AC coupling, the 18K-2P delivers up to 18kW of continuous back-up power directly from battery storage, providing families with more renewable energy generation potential than any other residential inverter*. And, with 36kVA of surge capacity, the Sol-Ark® 18K-2P ensures that even the most demanding household loads, such as HVAC systems and large appliances, continue to operate seamlessly during outages.

"Rising electricity costs and grid instability are reshaping how families think about powering their homes," said Quinn Weber, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. "The 18K-2P is engineered to give homeowners the ultimate energy solution: more power, more reliability, more energy independence, and the best long-term value."

The Sol-Ark® 18K-2P is engineered with a wide range of advanced features to support resilience and long-term value. Designed with six (6) DC solar ports and three (3) full-sized MPPTs rated at 36A each, it allows for flexible solar integration and support for PV through AC coupling. For storage, the 18K-2P features dual 48V battery ports with 350A charging capability, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of batteries today and easy upgrades in the future. The inverter also incorporates American-engineered firmware with local data transmission and comes standard with a 10-year warranty.

Sol-Ark will be unveiling the 18K-2P live at RE+ Las Vegas, September 8 - 11. For more information connect with a sales representative (https://www.sol-ark.com/contact/) or one of our authorized distributors.

*When compared to other residential market hybrid inverter options in the North American market

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company renowned for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable solar storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge hybrid inverters and energy storage systems empower customers to harness renewable energy with products built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. https://www.sol-ark.com/

Contact Information

Anthony Verre
Corporate Marketing Leader
tony.verre@sol-ark.com
(972) 575-8875

.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-arkr-launches-the-18k-2p-the-most-powerful-residential-hybrid-inverter-on-th-1071187

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.