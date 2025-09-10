Swanson Reed Acquires AusGrant Strengthening Its Position as a Global Leader in R&D and Innovation Funding

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Swanson Reed, a leading global R&D tax advisory firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of AusGrant. (www.ausgrant.com), a premier U.S. and Australian consultancy specializing in helping companies apply for and secure government research grants. The strategic acquisition unites two specialist firms, creating an unmatched service offering for innovative companies across the region.

By integrating AusGrant's deep expertise in the research grant landscape, Swanson Reed will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for businesses seeking non-dilutive funding. This move solidifies the company's commitment to offering highly specialized, data-driven advice to maximize returns on innovation.

"This acquisition represents a powerful synergy of two specialist firms," said Cherie Jones, Director of Swanson Reed. "AusGrant has a stellar reputation for securing critical funding for innovators. By combining our global R&D tax experience with their localized grant expertise, we are creating a single, seamless resource for our clients."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

A Comprehensive Funding Solution:

The merger provides a one-stop shop for companies seeking to leverage the full spectrum of government incentives, from R&D tax credits to a wide array of federal and state grants.

Deepened Specialization: The combined entity brings together two dedicated teams of engineers, scientists, and tax professionals who live and breathe innovation funding, offering a level of focus that generalist firms can not match.

Expanded Footprint: The acquisition significantly strengthens Swanson Reed's presence and capabilities within the U.S. and Australian markets, ensuring clients receive expert, on-the-ground support.

Seamless Client Experience: Both firms are committed to a smooth transition, ensuring all existing AusGrant clients continue to receive the highest level of service and support without interruption.

A Stronger Future for Innovation Funding

The acquisition moves beyond a simple business transaction; it creates a holistic platform for fueling innovation. This unique, specialist-driven approach ensures:

A complete, end-to-end strategy, from identifying R&D activities to securing grant funding.

A focus on maximizing non-dilutive funding for founders, allowing them to preserve equity.

An integrated team with deep expertise in both tax law and the intricacies of grant applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome the AusGrant business into the Swanson Reed family," added Jones. "In an increasingly complex funding environment, our goal is to provide clarity and maximize outcomes for innovative companies. Swanson Reed will continue to exclusively provide R&D tax services, and AusGrant will continue to help clients receive government Grants. In the world of AI, where much of the grant application process is now automated, this move will help strengthen both businesses."

About Swanson Reed

Founded in 1984 by J.W. Norris, Swanson Reed has grown to become one of the largest specialist R&D tax advisory firms in the world, employing over 60 people across seven countries. With offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, its people have published in over 100 academic journals and magazines. Unlike generalist firms, Swanson Reed exclusively prepares R&D tax credit claims, providing businesses with unmatched precision, support, and audit protection.

About AusGrant

Founded in 2010, AusGrant established itself as a leading advisor for Australian and U.S. businesses, securing government funding. The firm specializes in the provision of consulting services to help companies and universities secure research grants.

