Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman Announces New EP Evolutions - Featuring Upcoming Single "Retro Rock" Out September 10, and Full EP Release September 22

Beatles-Inspired Collection Marks Feldman's First Major Release in Four Years, Following Chart Success of "Characters"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Actor, musician, and pop culture icon Corey Feldman is proud to announce the release of his brand-new EP, Evolutions (22 for 4) , arriving September 22 on CiFi Records. The collection will be previewed by Feldman's upcoming single "Retro Rock" , dropping September 10, which sets the tone for the psychedelic, Beatles-inspired journey that unfolds across the project.

Running 22 minutes and 19 seconds, the six-track EP features Feldman's recent chart-climbing single "Characters" alongside Retro Rock and four new songs: Introduction: My Inspiration , Everything Away (AEAEaea) , I'm a Mess , and the sweeping three-part finale LOVE in 3 Parts . Each track pushes sonic boundaries with layered instrumentation, orchestral flourishes, and collaborations with an ensemble of celebrated musicians.

Feldman takes the lead on vocals, drums, keyboards, lap steel, harmonica, digeridoo, and more, while his longtime creative partner Gregg Sartiano provides a wide array of instrumentation and production. The EP also features contributions from Bentley Mitchum , Adrien Skye , Robert Sarzo , Jimmy Reid , Rachel Suter , Jessica Haddy , Robin Diaz , Teddy Zigzag , and others-bringing to life a bold, multi-dimensional sound.

From the vibrant rock energy of Retro Rock to the orchestral sweep of Characters and the emotional depth of I'm a Mess , Evolutions (22 for 4) reflects Feldman's 50-year journey in entertainment and his ongoing commitment to innovation in music. The project also marks Feldman's first foray into Dolby Atmos mixing, with a special immersive edition of Characters engineered at Sugar Studios.

In addition, Grammy-nominated artist Mark London (best known for his work on Brian Wilson's historic Smile LP) has provided all of the original artwork for the singles leading up to this EP, as well as the final cover. Fans can anticipate a special physical release of Evolutions (22 for 4) later this year.

As Feldman continues to expand his vision with CiFi Records, the label will also debut its first artist beyond Feldman himself this October with the release of newcomer Adrien Skye 's first single. More surprises from CiFi Records are expected to be announced soon.

Corey Feldman's new single Retro Rock will be released September 10 , followed by the full EP Evolutions (22 for 4) on September 22 across all major streaming platforms.

For more information, visit www.coreyfeldman.net .

