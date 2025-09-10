More than 50 utilities, hydropower suppliers and energy focused associations have already backed the initiative committing to supprt the rollout of pumped hydro storage in Europe.From ESS News The International Hydropower Association (IHA) and Eurelectric, Europe's electricity industry trade association, have launched the Paris Pledge - a joint call to expand pumped hydro storage across the continent. Developed with 11 senior industry leaders, the pledge urges EU and national policymakers to prioritize long-duration energy storage as a critical pillar for grid stability and energy security. To ...

