The 2029 International Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (IADR) General Session Exhibition will be held in Yokohama from June 27 to June 30, 2029, marking the return of the event to Japan after 28 years. The IADR General Session is held in conjunction with the IADR Asia Pacific Regional (APR) Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910478673/en/

YOKOHAMA JAPAN'S FIRST PORT OF CALL

Working in partnership with the City of Yokohama and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) and PACIFICO Yokohama have secured the bid to host the 2029 IADR General Session-owing to Yokohama's convenient access, excellent reputation in hosting international conferences, and robust support infrastructure. The decision was also based on the extensive legacy of world-leading dental, oral, and craniofacial research in Japan, and the long-standing activities of the Japanese Association for Dental Research (JADR).

Comment from Professor Satoshi Imazato, IADR Immediate Past President

"I am delighted that Yokohama has been selected to host the IADR General Session. IADR is the world's largest dental, oral, and craniofacial research organization, and its Japanese Division has long had the second-largest membership, after that of the United States. As the fourth Japanese president of the IADR, a position I held until June of 2025, I am particularly proud that the IADR General Session will be held in Yokohama-a cosmopolitan city with wide international access. I hope to lead a successful conference in Yokohama while also strengthening the spirit of collaboration between Japan and the global research community, further enhancing the international status of Japanese dental researchers."

Event Details

Name: IADR/APR General Session Exhibition

Dates: Wednesday, June 27, to Saturday, June 30, 2029

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama

Expected Attendance: 5,000 on-site participants (including approximately 4,750 from outside Japan)

Organizer: International Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (IADR) https://www.iadr.org/

The event will bring together a diverse range of participants in Yokohama, including researchers, industry leaders, and clinicians from across the global dental, oral, and craniofacial research community. The accompanying exhibition will feature the latest technologies, hands-on demonstrations, and opportunities for meaningful business exchange.

About the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau

The role of the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) is to employ the wealth of resources existing in the City of Yokohama and Kanagawa Prefecture to promote the region as an ideal destination for both tourists and international conventions. In this way, the YCVB is contributing to the reinvigoration of the City of Yokohama and surrounding areas, and the advancement of its globalization.

About IADR

The International Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (IADR) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive dental, oral, and craniofacial research for health and well-being worldwide. IADR represents the individual scientists, clinician-scientists, dental professionals, and students based in academic, government, non-profit, and private-sector institutions who share our mission. Learn more at www.iadr.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910478673/en/

Contacts:

Yuki Hori

Manager, Business Events Team

Yokohama City Visitors Bureau

Email: mice@ycvb.or.jp