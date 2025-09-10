Yifa Commercial Group to Present its Emerging Womenswear Brands at WHITE MILANO, Addressing Key Challenges in Europe's Fashion Industry

Launching a Comprehensive Womenswear Industrial Chain Solution for the European Market

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Milano Fashion Week SS 2026, Yifa Commercial Group will present a range of original womenswear brands at the WHITE MILANO (September 25-28, 2025, Superstudio Più | YIFA Via Tortona, 27 - Milano). Positioning itself as an global industry resource connector, Yifa will demonstrate its integrated strengths in high-end original design and responsive supply chain management, offering European buyers and brands a renewed partnership experience.

China's textile and fashion industry is entering a new phase characterized by agility, higher value, and design-driven innovation. Since its founding in Hangzhou in 2002, Yifa has remained committed to a strategy of original design and original manufacturing, building an end-to-end ecosystem that spans design, production, and global distribution. Through Yifa Exhibition, the group will introduce to the European market a selection of partners that demonstrate creative vitality, reliable quality, and strong commercial potential.

In response to the European market's increasing demand for flexible, reliable, and design-driven supply chains, Yifa offers a comprehensive solution with the following advantages:

Full product range covering varied style preferences and occasion-based needs; Professional in-house design teams supporting each brand, ensuring smooth translation of creative vision into accurate samples and finished collections; A flexible supply chain designed to support Europe's small-volume, multi-batch procurement model, reducing lead times and minimizing inventory risk; Direct access to manufacturing sources, ensures efficient communication, cost control, and stable transparent cooperation; Adoption of low-carbon production practices and full compliance with international social accountability certifications, mitigating compliance risks for European partners.

At the Yifa SHOWROOM, visitors will discover a group of highly-qualified suppliers with proven experience serving leading Chinese womenswear brands and deep industry expertise

MAIKU: An award-winning urban commuter brand offering full categories.

HAOQIJIA: Interpreting elegant urban aesthetics.

ISPRIN: Specializing in minimalist commuter wear.

9roove: Embrace inner strength and confidently showcase feminine charm.

KIPMIC STYLE: Outlining the multifaceted modern woman.

CENEECHO: Crafting classics with natural fabrics, Advocate for a genuine way of life.

VAXXLON: Interpreting the aesthetics of simplicity and relaxation

The presentation also features niche designer labels including:

CIRCLE HUES: Blending Eastern elements with structural innovation.

Must Bloom, presenting wearable art rooted in nature.

And down jacket specialists:

B'QN'YREN: A women's clothing supply chain brand that integrates design, production, and sales, suitable for various lifestyle scenarios across all categories.

ID-PLACE: Focusing on "lightweight" down jackets.

DTU: Embodying "new modernity" through premium differentiation.

Other vertical experts:

RUNXI: 20 years of expertise in knitwear.

MINASELF: Specializing in suits, trench coats, and shealing jackets.

SECRETANA: Focused on high-end home wear.

We have prepared interactive gifts with Chinese characteristics, reserved exclusive one-on-one meeting spaces, and will host an "EU-China Apparel Supply Chain Partnership Salon" with industry experts. Your presence is cordially invited.

Official website: https://www.yffsc.com/en/

