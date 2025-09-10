Anzeige
10.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
Yifa Commercial Group to Present its Emerging Womenswear Brands at WHITE MILANO, Addressing Key Challenges in Europe's Fashion Industry

Launching a Comprehensive Womenswear Industrial Chain Solution for the European Market

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Milano Fashion Week SS 2026, Yifa Commercial Group will present a range of original womenswear brands at the WHITE MILANO (September 25-28, 2025, Superstudio Più | YIFA Via Tortona, 27 - Milano). Positioning itself as an global industry resource connector, Yifa will demonstrate its integrated strengths in high-end original design and responsive supply chain management, offering European buyers and brands a renewed partnership experience.


China's textile and fashion industry is entering a new phase characterized by agility, higher value, and design-driven innovation. Since its founding in Hangzhou in 2002, Yifa has remained committed to a strategy of original design and original manufacturing, building an end-to-end ecosystem that spans design, production, and global distribution. Through Yifa Exhibition, the group will introduce to the European market a selection of partners that demonstrate creative vitality, reliable quality, and strong commercial potential.

In response to the European market's increasing demand for flexible, reliable, and design-driven supply chains, Yifa offers a comprehensive solution with the following advantages:

  1. Full product range covering varied style preferences and occasion-based needs;
  2. Professional in-house design teams supporting each brand, ensuring smooth translation of creative vision into accurate samples and finished collections;
  3. A flexible supply chain designed to support Europe's small-volume, multi-batch procurement model, reducing lead times and minimizing inventory risk;
  4. Direct access to manufacturing sources, ensures efficient communication, cost control, and stable transparent cooperation;
  5. Adoption of low-carbon production practices and full compliance with international social accountability certifications, mitigating compliance risks for European partners.

At the Yifa SHOWROOM, visitors will discover a group of highly-qualified suppliers with proven experience serving leading Chinese womenswear brands and deep industry expertise

  • MAIKU: An award-winning urban commuter brand offering full categories.
  • HAOQIJIA: Interpreting elegant urban aesthetics.
  • ISPRIN: Specializing in minimalist commuter wear.
  • 9roove: Embrace inner strength and confidently showcase feminine charm.
  • KIPMIC STYLE: Outlining the multifaceted modern woman.
  • CENEECHO: Crafting classics with natural fabrics, Advocate for a genuine way of life.
  • VAXXLON: Interpreting the aesthetics of simplicity and relaxation

The presentation also features niche designer labels including:

  • CIRCLE HUES: Blending Eastern elements with structural innovation.
  • Must Bloom, presenting wearable art rooted in nature.

And down jacket specialists:

  • B'QN'YREN: A women's clothing supply chain brand that integrates design, production, and sales, suitable for various lifestyle scenarios across all categories.
  • ID-PLACE: Focusing on "lightweight" down jackets.
  • DTU: Embodying "new modernity" through premium differentiation.

Other vertical experts:

  • RUNXI: 20 years of expertise in knitwear.
  • MINASELF: Specializing in suits, trench coats, and shealing jackets.
  • SECRETANA: Focused on high-end home wear.

We have prepared interactive gifts with Chinese characteristics, reserved exclusive one-on-one meeting spaces, and will host an "EU-China Apparel Supply Chain Partnership Salon" with industry experts. Your presence is cordially invited.

Official website: https://www.yffsc.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769228/Yifa_Commercial_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yifa-commercial-group-to-present-its-emerging-womenswear-brands-at-white-milano-addressing-key-challenges-in-europes-fashion-industry-302552751.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
