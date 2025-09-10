Monkey Island LNG Signs Major MOU For LNG Offtake With an International Oil Company; Advancing $Billions - U.S. Gulf Coast LNG Project

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Monkey Island LNG ("MILNG") announced today the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an investment-grade International Oil Company (IOC) for the offtake of up to 5.20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG). MILNG is developing a 26 MTPA LNG export facility in two phases, with Phase 1 targeting 15.6 MTPA across three trains. This offtake agreement represents the output of MILNG's entire first LNG train in Phase 1.

While the IOC's name remains confidential at this stage, the MOU demonstrates a growing commercial demand for MILNG's TrueCost LNG model featuring a transparent, cost-efficient framework that aligns incentives from gas supplier to LNG buyer.

"Partnering with a company of this caliber highlights the depth of industry confidence in MILNG's next-generation development strategy. This agreement is an unprecedented milestone," said Greg Michaels, CEO of MILNG. "Securing an MOU for up to 5.20 MTPA with an investment-grade counterparty not only validates our commercial model but also provides critical momentum as we move toward regulatory approvals and Final Investment Decision (FID). When converted into a Sales and Purchase Agreement, the total revenue of this deal would likely exceed $35 billion."

The MOU reinforces MILNG's commercial strategy of building long-term, creditworthy offtake partnerships that support financing and development of its 15.6 MTPA Phase 1 of the project. The agreement also aligns with a broader trend of buyers seeking contract transparency and operational reliability in a dynamic global LNG market. MILNG continues to advance commercial and engineering milestones across the project and is in active discussions with additional offtakers for remaining volumes on Phase 1.

Michaels added, "With regulatory advancements underway, engineering contracts awarded, a long-term supply agreement secured, and now a major offtake agreement, MILNG has positioned itself as a next-generation leader in the global LNG marketplace. With the strong market validation on our differentiated development model, we look forward to playing a key role in the next wave of U.S. LNG exports."

Key Highlights

Up to 5.20 MTPA of LNG offtake secured

Agreement covers output of MILNG's first liquefaction train

Total potential revenues exceeds $35 billion when converted to an SPA

Signals strong market demand for MILNG's TrueCost LNG model

Supports progress toward regulatory milestones and FID

About Monkey Island LNG

Monkey Island LNG ("MILNG") is a private company addressing the global energy crisis and growing demand for LNG through the development of critically needed U.S. natural gas infrastructure. Its flagship project, located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, sits just 2 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico near abundant gas supply and features a proven and stable liquefaction technology of COP, an innovative commercial structure, and a low-cost construction plan leveraging an industry-proven EPC contractor McDermott. For more information, go to www.monkeyislandlng.com.

