ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, proudly announces that its ButterFresh Parchment has earned the OK compost HOME certificate by TÜV AUSTRIA.

ButterFresh Parchment is a wax-free, PFAS non-intent printed butter wrap designed for compostability without compromising performance and runability during the packing step. This parchment protects butter, margarine, and other oil-based solid products with superior grease resistance and excellent dead-fold properties, locking in freshness and reducing air exposure.

"Earning the OK compost HOME certificate by TÜV AUSTRIA underscores our commitment to delivering packaging solutions that combine performance, process efficiency, and environmental responsibility," said Ray Recchia, global innovation manager, sustainable paper packaging at ProAmpac. "ButterFresh Parchment demonstrates how we can deliver PFAS non-intent fiber-based technologies that meet the growing demand for home-compostable packaging."

With innovations like ButterFresh Parchment, ProAmpac continues to drive advancement in the dairy category and beyond. For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable solutions, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

