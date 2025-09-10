Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WealthRabbit Eliminates Manual Retirement Plan Administration with QuickBooks, ADP, Gusto, and TaxBandits Integrations

New capabilities eliminate manual entry, allowing small businesses to automate retirement savings across leading payroll providers.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Small business owners and their advisors can now offer retirement benefits without the ongoing administrative headache, thanks to new payroll integrations launched by WealthRabbit. The first fully digital retirement platform, purpose-built for financial professionals and small businesses, has connected directly with QuickBooks, ADP, Gusto, and TaxBandits to automate IRA contributions - including SIMPLE, SEP, and Individual IRAs - directly through payroll. This integration provides employers and advisors with a hands-off, error-free retirement plan experience.

The integration eliminates the need for manual uploads, reduces processing errors, and ensures contributions are processed automatically each pay period. Once rules are set, contributions flow from payroll to WealthRabbit and into employee retirement accounts with zero ongoing administrative effort.

"We're solving one of the biggest pain points for small businesses: offering meaningful benefits without adding complexity to their already lean operations," said Jason Ackerman, CFO & Co-Founder at WealthRabbit. "These integrations save time, reduce errors, and make high-quality retirement benefits accessible for any size business."

Key Benefits at a Glance:

  • Automated Payroll Sync: Contributions flow automatically from any payroll provider into WealthRabbit accounts each pay period - no manual intervention required

  • Error-Free Processing: Automated processing minimizes human error and prevents costly delays.

  • IRS Compliance: Ensures timely and accurate contributions that meet regulatory requirements.

  • Efficiency for Lean Teams: Cuts administrative work for small businesses, their accounting partners, and financial advisors.

The new capabilities address a critical challenge facing small businesses: nearly 40% of private sector workers lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans, often because administrative complexity makes these benefits too burdensome for smaller employers to manage.

The new payroll integrations reinforce WealthRabbit's mission to make retirement planning simple, scalable, and stress-free for business owners and their advisors.

About WealthRabbit
WealthRabbit is the first digital retirement platform purpose-built for small businesses and the self-employed. Founded by financial professionals, the platform offers flexible, affordable, tax-optimized plans with a modern user experience for business owners, advisors, and accountants. Learn more at www.wealthrabbit.com.

Contact
Jaidyn Brown, WealthRabbit
jaidyn@spanenterprises.com

SOURCE: WealthRabbit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wealthrabbit-eliminates-manual-retirement-plan-administration-wit-1071165

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
