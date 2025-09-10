Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ Project is Now Getting Global Attention

APOZ Project is now Getting International Interest

Companies in Israel, Mexico, Taiwan, China, Cambodia are interested in APOZ

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM ) is now getting international interest from many countries for its APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) project including Israel, Mexico, Cambodia, Taiwan, China and Canada.

According to Dr. Eric Fang, Co-Founder of the APOZ project, CEO of Skytower Group and Founder & Chairman of the SinoAccess Group, as the tariff war continues to intensify and becoming a major global concern, more and more foreign companies are exploring the feasibilities to set up their manufacturing operations in the U.S. in order to lower the operating cost, maintain their market shares in the U.S. and stay competitive in today's global marketplace. APOZ as the only publicly recognized FTZ + QOZ Business Park ( Foreign Trade Zone and Qualified Opportunity Zone ) in the U.S. today, it is the most favorable and ideal location for these foreign companies ( including some of the U.S. domestic companies in other states ) to establish their production and manufacturing operations, the FTZ + QOZ dual-status APOZ can provide tremendous savings on tariff and duties, along with the convenience for re-exporting to the global market and unprecedented savings on capital gain taxes.

Dr. Eric Fang is on a marketing tour in Asia now, he has been receiving extremely positive response and feed backs from the business communities there.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/apoz-project-is-now-getting-global-attention-1071246