Nextaff Group, LLC: Nextaff Launches "N>EXIT" Program, Offering Independent Staffing Owners a New Path to Retire Without Selling

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Nextaff, a national staffing franchisor known for its proprietary X-FACTOR hiring model, has officially launched its innovative N>EXIT Strategy - a first-of-its-kind franchise conversion program that allows independent staffing firm owners to exit without selling their business.

Unlike a traditional acquisition the N>EXIT Strategy gives staffing owners a clear path to reduce operational burden, eliminate back-office hassles, and reduce day-to-day responsibilities - all while keeping their team, clients, and a semi-passive income stream.

"Most independent staffing owners are shocked at the initial offers and terms when they attempt to sell their business." said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "Three times earnings with only 50% cash down terms are not uncommon. By the time the owner pays taxes, legal fees and capital gains, there is not much left for retirement."

"The N>EXIT strategy offers a modern solution whereby owners can step back from the day to day, reduce stress, and still maintain their existing cashflow." said John-Reed McDonald, Vice President of Franchise Development. "At the same time their remaining staff can tap into the Nextaff platform for technology, training, coaching and back-office support."

Through the N>EXIT program, staffing firm owners convert their agency into a fully supported Nextaff franchise, instantly gaining access to:

Complete payroll funding and payroll processing

Management of work comp and unemployment claims

Proprietary recruiting and screening method (X-FACTOR)

Weekly staff training and key employee development

Access to national accounts

National vendor discounts, insurance savings, and marketing tools

The ideal candidate for N>EXIT is an independent staffing firm generating at least $1M in annual revenue, with a small internal team of 3-5 people, and a desire to offload administrative headaches while staying in control of their cashflow and exit timeline.

"Staffing owners can begin the N>EXIT journey with a brief discovery call." Said John-Reed "If the conversation warrants, we'll do a side-by-side comparison, showing the cost-benefit analysis and walk through the numbers to see if it makes sense."

To learn more or schedule a confidential call, visit:

www.nextaff-franchise.com/ideal-candidate/exit

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/.

