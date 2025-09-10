Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 17:30 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alibaba.com Reveals U.S. Winners of CoCreate Pitch 2025

One Grand Prize winner and ten winning finalists selected from nearly 25,000 applicants after the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, announced the winners of the U.S. portion of CoCreate Pitch, the world's largest product-focused pitch competition, held at its CoCreate 2025 event in Las Vegas.

One grand prize winner and ten finalists were selected following the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas.

The competition fielded nearly 25,000 global applicants to compete for a share of the $1 million prize fund. As the U.S. edition wrapped up on September 5, one winner received the $200,000 grand prize, while ten finalists were each awarded $40,000. Prizes are distributed as 50% cash and 50% Alibaba.com sourcing credits.

One grand prize winner and ten finalists were selected following the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas.

This year's U.S. grand prize winner is Christian Reed of REEKON Tools Inc. The company makes digital measuring tools paired with powerful software for capturing data from home improvement projects and construction sites and organizing it automatically. Their device eliminates the need to write down measurements or draw diagrams by automatically generating highly accurate dimensions and shapes with the single press of a button.

This year's U.S. grand prize winner is Christian Reed of REEKON Tools Inc.

In addition to the grand prize winner, of the 20 entrepreneurs who advanced to compete in the final on September 5, the top 10 who walked away with prizes (listed in alphabetical order by company name) include:

  • Logan Cuvo of Best Dam Tape - A premium sports tape engineered for maximum durability and grip, keeping athletes and teams performing at their best with fewer re-tapes and lower material costs.
  • Kate Harvey of BirdieBlue - Turns retired ski and snowboard gear into stylish, water-resistant lifestyle bags-saving 8,000+ pieces of technical apparel from landfills since 2022.
  • Katherine Calderon of Club Girl Golf - The Monarch Putter is a premium blade-style golf club engineered specifically for women, featuring a patented adjustable weighting system and a free online fitting tool, Caddie.
  • Jimmy Zollo and Taylor Thoen of Joe & Bella - Creates stylish, easy-dressing clothing with concealed magnetic closures for people with mobility or cognitive challenges - without sacrificing style.
  • Sara Chen of Pangoo Apparel - Outdoor apparel that celebrates curves and underrepresented stories in the outdoors.
  • Addie Gundry of Pluie, Inc. - Has reimagined the diaper changing experience for parents and caregivers on the go with Pluie, the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms, and Pluie Pret Changing Mat.
  • Karen Bonnici of Super Blanky, LLC - A spinoff of the Super Blanky, Super Towel is a patented wearable beach towel with flat pocket sleeves that stay securely in place, offering absorbency and hands-free comfort for active families.
  • JJ Richardson and Susanna Chan Richardson of SWIFF - A spray product designed to effectively eliminate and prevent odors and germs, providing long-lasting freshness and protection for apparel, upholstery, and household items.
  • Jess Wu and Susana Chen of Never Have I Ever Shop - An instant beauty brand turning art and culture into ready-to-wear glam accessories-press-on nails, face/body adorns, tooth gems-powered by creators for self-expression and collectability.
  • Brittany Harvey of Vonu - The Burplee is a patented infant lounger designed to relieve gas, reflux, and fussiness while promoting safe, supported tummy time and upper body development.

"This year's CoCreate Pitch competition offered a clear window into the state of entrepreneurship today," said Liz Wang, Global Head of Commercial Strategy at Alibaba.com. "We congratulate not only the grand prize winner and top 10 finalists, but also all the semi-finalists who pitched live in Las Vegas, standing out from 25,000 applications. The entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of small business shown by every participant embody the values Alibaba.com has always championed. We regard every contestant as a valuable part of our community, and with the support of our AI capabilities, supply chain resources, and entrepreneur network, we will continue to empower and follow the growth of each CoCreate Pitch participant. The conclusion of CoCreate Pitch U.S. marks just the beginning of our future collaborations with these entrepreneurs, and we also look forward to CoCreate Pitch European edition in London this autumn."

The CoCreate Pitch European final will take place on November 14 in London, for a shot at the remaining $400,000 in prizes. Applications close October 15. As with the U.S. competition, entrepreneurs can apply by submitting a 30-second video on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag CoCreatePitch and tagging @Alibaba.com_official, or by applying directly at pitch.alibabacocreate.com.

More information about CoCreate Europe is available at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/uk.

In addition to the grand prize winner and 10 winning finalists, the following entrepreneurs rose above 25,000 applicants to be selected as semi-finalists-recognized for their innovation, courage, and resilience. Earning the honor of pitching live at CoCreate Pitch 2025 in Las Vegas, their names and businesses stand as an extraordinary testament to the entrepreneurial spirit (all semi-finalist names are based on the original application forms we received, listed in alphabetical order by company name; an asterisk indicates those who advanced to the final):

Name

Company

James Rankln

Above The Sun Creations LLC

Jeff Hill

AC Shades LLC

Seo Minjae

Almond&Co

Amy Wees

Amazing at Home

Susan Lewis

America's Fairy Dogmother

Ramina Ashfaque

Ashh scrubs

Stacy Tornio

Be a Good Human*

Chris Simonian

BE THE ENVY, LLC*

Gina Sotelo

BleauVault Holdings LLC

David Tumey

Bluegrass Farmaceuticals, LLC

Madhav Aggarval

BRCE*

Stanley Adigun

Breeze Air

Tiffany Gaines

Brighter Brands LLC

Felicia Tyson

Change Products

Landon McCoy

Chaos Audio LLC

Joshua Stancle

Clean Saint

Loren Lewin

Companion Candles

Ratna Kirti

Deo Exotic Attar & Perfume

Doyeon Kim

DontEverForgetIt, Inc.

Terrence Kelleman

Dynomighty Design inc

Vandita Joshi

Faro*

Kyle Barrett

FlikR

Iolanda Russo

Furlou

Charles Daniel

Geaux Ride

Dixie Young

Gildalily

Anita Grant

Hello Hair

Melanie Jenkinson

Howl at the Spoon

Brittany Golden

IGL Nails

Myriam Belasse

KeenaBela

Akshay Bhuva

KITCHENERY INC (KITCHENERY.US)

Sarina Campanella

LALELE

Cherrelle Dike

LipLok Cosmetics

Ana Maria Dinu

Magical Underland

Brandon Williams

Modfire

Aiko Pickering

monthly*

Tammy Mo

Mozzimo Jewelry

Nora Mansour

Norani Inc.

Rohan Akhtar

Nutrify

Caitlin Grey

Pure Light Botanical Beauty

Aisha Byrd

R&B Dog Bakery LLC

Meagan Doyle

Safely*

Fela Akinse

SALUBATA*

Evan Van Auken

Scorch Marker*

Mark McNaught

SeaOceanS

Frank DeLuca

So-Gnar Sounds

Jesse Haynes

Solaro Shades

Rich Gilliam

STEM PLUG

Justin Sather

SymSyn

Marshall Day

The Better Tool Company*

Kirby Lavallee

The Cake Girl

Jack Wax

The Handless Handle

Zuly Matallana

TIARA Bliss Inc.

Tiffany Jones-Lewis

TJL Collection

Kierra Fears

Vela Lash Bar

Santiago Totaro

WeCircular

Samantha Williams

Wig-A-Way LLC

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

ALIBABA.COM DOES NOT ENDORSE, RECOMMEND, OR REPRESENT THE PRODUCTS, SERVICES, OR ACTIVITIES OF ANY COMPETITORS, PARTICIPANTS, OR THIRD PARTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS EVENT. THE SELECTION OF WINNERS AND FINALISTS IS SOLELY BASED ON ON-SITE PERFORMANCE AND IS NOT INFLUENCED BY ANY EXTERNAL FACTORS, AFFILIATIONS, OR BIASES. IF ANY CONTENT OR ACTIVITY IS SUSPECTED OF INFRINGING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OR OTHER LEGAL PROTECTIONS, PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR CONCERNS VIA COCREATE@SERVICE.ALIBABA.COM.

Alibaba.com logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770200/CoCreate_Final.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770201/CoCreate_US_Winners.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770197/Christian_Reed_of_REEKON_Tools_Inc.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143118/5503745/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabacom-reveals-us-winners-of-cocreate-pitch-2025-302552791.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
