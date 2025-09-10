Alibaba.com Reveals U.S. Winners of CoCreate Pitch 2025

One Grand Prize winner and ten winning finalists selected from nearly 25,000 applicants after the in-person pitch competition in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, announced the winners of the U.S. portion of CoCreate Pitch, the world's largest product-focused pitch competition, held at its CoCreate 2025 event in Las Vegas.
The competition fielded nearly 25,000 global applicants to compete for a share of the $1 million prize fund. As the U.S. edition wrapped up on September 5, one winner received the $200,000 grand prize, while ten finalists were each awarded $40,000. Prizes are distributed as 50% cash and 50% Alibaba.com sourcing credits.
This year's U.S. grand prize winner is Christian Reed of REEKON Tools Inc. The company makes digital measuring tools paired with powerful software for capturing data from home improvement projects and construction sites and organizing it automatically. Their device eliminates the need to write down measurements or draw diagrams by automatically generating highly accurate dimensions and shapes with the single press of a button.
In addition to the grand prize winner, of the 20 entrepreneurs who advanced to compete in the final on September 5, the top 10 who walked away with prizes (listed in alphabetical order by company name) include:
- Logan Cuvo of Best Dam Tape - A premium sports tape engineered for maximum durability and grip, keeping athletes and teams performing at their best with fewer re-tapes and lower material costs.
- Kate Harvey of BirdieBlue - Turns retired ski and snowboard gear into stylish, water-resistant lifestyle bags-saving 8,000+ pieces of technical apparel from landfills since 2022.
- Katherine Calderon of Club Girl Golf - The Monarch Putter is a premium blade-style golf club engineered specifically for women, featuring a patented adjustable weighting system and a free online fitting tool, Caddie.
- Jimmy Zollo and Taylor Thoen of Joe & Bella - Creates stylish, easy-dressing clothing with concealed magnetic closures for people with mobility or cognitive challenges - without sacrificing style.
- Sara Chen of Pangoo Apparel - Outdoor apparel that celebrates curves and underrepresented stories in the outdoors.
- Addie Gundry of Pluie, Inc. - Has reimagined the diaper changing experience for parents and caregivers on the go with Pluie, the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms, and Pluie Pret Changing Mat.
- Karen Bonnici of Super Blanky, LLC - A spinoff of the Super Blanky, Super Towel is a patented wearable beach towel with flat pocket sleeves that stay securely in place, offering absorbency and hands-free comfort for active families.
- JJ Richardson and Susanna Chan Richardson of SWIFF - A spray product designed to effectively eliminate and prevent odors and germs, providing long-lasting freshness and protection for apparel, upholstery, and household items.
- Jess Wu and Susana Chen of Never Have I Ever Shop - An instant beauty brand turning art and culture into ready-to-wear glam accessories-press-on nails, face/body adorns, tooth gems-powered by creators for self-expression and collectability.
- Brittany Harvey of Vonu - The Burplee is a patented infant lounger designed to relieve gas, reflux, and fussiness while promoting safe, supported tummy time and upper body development.
"This year's CoCreate Pitch competition offered a clear window into the state of entrepreneurship today," said Liz Wang, Global Head of Commercial Strategy at Alibaba.com. "We congratulate not only the grand prize winner and top 10 finalists, but also all the semi-finalists who pitched live in Las Vegas, standing out from 25,000 applications. The entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of small business shown by every participant embody the values Alibaba.com has always championed. We regard every contestant as a valuable part of our community, and with the support of our AI capabilities, supply chain resources, and entrepreneur network, we will continue to empower and follow the growth of each CoCreate Pitch participant. The conclusion of CoCreate Pitch U.S. marks just the beginning of our future collaborations with these entrepreneurs, and we also look forward to CoCreate Pitch European edition in London this autumn."
The CoCreate Pitch European final will take place on November 14 in London, for a shot at the remaining $400,000 in prizes. Applications close October 15. As with the U.S. competition, entrepreneurs can apply by submitting a 30-second video on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag CoCreatePitch and tagging @Alibaba.com_official, or by applying directly at pitch.alibabacocreate.com.
More information about CoCreate Europe is available at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/uk.
In addition to the grand prize winner and 10 winning finalists, the following entrepreneurs rose above 25,000 applicants to be selected as semi-finalists-recognized for their innovation, courage, and resilience. Earning the honor of pitching live at CoCreate Pitch 2025 in Las Vegas, their names and businesses stand as an extraordinary testament to the entrepreneurial spirit (all semi-finalist names are based on the original application forms we received, listed in alphabetical order by company name; an asterisk indicates those who advanced to the final):
Name
Company
James Rankln
Above The Sun Creations LLC
Jeff Hill
AC Shades LLC
Seo Minjae
Almond&Co
Amy Wees
Amazing at Home
Susan Lewis
America's Fairy Dogmother
Ramina Ashfaque
Ashh scrubs
Stacy Tornio
Be a Good Human*
Chris Simonian
BE THE ENVY, LLC*
Gina Sotelo
BleauVault Holdings LLC
David Tumey
Bluegrass Farmaceuticals, LLC
Madhav Aggarval
BRCE*
Stanley Adigun
Breeze Air
Tiffany Gaines
Brighter Brands LLC
Felicia Tyson
Change Products
Landon McCoy
Chaos Audio LLC
Joshua Stancle
Clean Saint
Loren Lewin
Companion Candles
Ratna Kirti
Deo Exotic Attar & Perfume
Doyeon Kim
DontEverForgetIt, Inc.
Terrence Kelleman
Dynomighty Design inc
Vandita Joshi
Faro*
Kyle Barrett
FlikR
Iolanda Russo
Furlou
Charles Daniel
Geaux Ride
Dixie Young
Gildalily
Anita Grant
Hello Hair
Melanie Jenkinson
Howl at the Spoon
Brittany Golden
IGL Nails
Myriam Belasse
KeenaBela
Akshay Bhuva
KITCHENERY INC (KITCHENERY.US)
Sarina Campanella
LALELE
Cherrelle Dike
LipLok Cosmetics
Ana Maria Dinu
Magical Underland
Brandon Williams
Modfire
Aiko Pickering
monthly*
Tammy Mo
Mozzimo Jewelry
Nora Mansour
Norani Inc.
Rohan Akhtar
Nutrify
Caitlin Grey
Pure Light Botanical Beauty
Aisha Byrd
R&B Dog Bakery LLC
Meagan Doyle
Safely*
Fela Akinse
SALUBATA*
Evan Van Auken
Scorch Marker*
Mark McNaught
SeaOceanS
Frank DeLuca
So-Gnar Sounds
Jesse Haynes
Solaro Shades
Rich Gilliam
STEM PLUG
Justin Sather
SymSyn
Marshall Day
The Better Tool Company*
Kirby Lavallee
The Cake Girl
Jack Wax
The Handless Handle
Zuly Matallana
TIARA Bliss Inc.
Tiffany Jones-Lewis
TJL Collection
Kierra Fears
Vela Lash Bar
Santiago Totaro
WeCircular
Samantha Williams
Wig-A-Way LLC
About Alibaba.com
Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER
ALIBABA.COM DOES NOT ENDORSE, RECOMMEND, OR REPRESENT THE PRODUCTS, SERVICES, OR ACTIVITIES OF ANY COMPETITORS, PARTICIPANTS, OR THIRD PARTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS EVENT. THE SELECTION OF WINNERS AND FINALISTS IS SOLELY BASED ON ON-SITE PERFORMANCE AND IS NOT INFLUENCED BY ANY EXTERNAL FACTORS, AFFILIATIONS, OR BIASES. IF ANY CONTENT OR ACTIVITY IS SUSPECTED OF INFRINGING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OR OTHER LEGAL PROTECTIONS, PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR CONCERNS VIA COCREATE@SERVICE.ALIBABA.COM.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770200/CoCreate_Final.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770201/CoCreate_US_Winners.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770197/Christian_Reed_of_REEKON_Tools_Inc.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143118/5503745/Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabacom-reveals-us-winners-of-cocreate-pitch-2025-302552791.html