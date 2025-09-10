Frontier Developments has spent the last three decades establishing its position in the creative management simulation (CMS) games space. This niche, sitting somewhere between large mainline AAA and smaller indie games, is certainly challenging, but the right operating model and an authentic player-centric strategy has the potential to generate consistent high-quality shareholder returns. Frontier's strategic reset in FY24 is now beginning to deliver just such results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...